North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 13: Unemployment aid updated

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: unemployment aid, testing and shots.

Unemployment benefits

The federal Labor Department has issued a retroactive update to the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, adding more reasons for eligibility to receive extra unemployment benefits.

Job Service North Dakota is providing claimants an opportunity to self-certify under the updated list of 15 COVID-19 reasons to determine if they’re now eligible for the program.

Those who are determined eligible will have an opportunity to complete weekly certifications for the weeks they were unemployed, partially unemployed, unable to work or unavailable for work.

The update applies only to claims that are already on file. It does not provide an opportunity for people to file new claims.

The program created through the federal CARES Act was active in North Dakota from Feb. 2, 2020, through June 19, 2021.

Job Service is notifying all impacted claimants, who will have 14 days to respond. Questions can be directed to Job Service at 701-328-4995.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People who have registered for COVID-19 testing through TestReg.nd.gov can access results for tests through a state service called the Citizen Portal. Instructions can be found at https://bit.ly/3jqiudf.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

