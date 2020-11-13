North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 13: Farm aid webinar set Monday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, Blue Cross and more.
Federal farm aid
Farmers who intend to apply for federal aid through the second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program can learn about it through a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the Farm Service Agency are hosting on Monday at 11 a.m. Central time.
The program is providing direct payments nationwide to farmers and ranchers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Payments are capped at $250,000 per producer. More than 160 commodities are eligible. So far, about 14,000 North Dakota farmers have applied, and been approved for nearly $342 million.
“CFAP 2.0 has been updated to include new payment categories for specialty crops and other commodities and expanded the eligibility for some commodities,” said Brad Thykeson, state executive director of the North Dakota FSA office. “This webinar will provide guidance for producers on the application process.”
Topics will include:
- Sales commodities, specialty crops and specialty livestock
- Livestock, dairy, eggs and broilers
- Acreage-based crops
- Payment limitation and compliance
To register, go to https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement.
Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. It will be recorded, and the recording will be archived at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement.
Up to $14 billion is available in this round of the program. Applications are accepted through Dec. 11.
“Almost all producers would be eligible for some type of payment,” said Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
For more information go to farmers.gov/cfap.
Blue Cross benefits
North Dakota's largest health insurancer is extending COVID-19 benefits through the end of the year.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19 through Dec. 31.
The insurer also is extending coverage for medically necessary COVID-19 tests, early refills on prescriptions, no out-of-pocket costs for telehealth visits, and services to support member well-being.
Blue Cross members have incurred $78 million worth of coronavirus-related claims. The insurer estimates it has paid $6 million on behalf of its members by waiving cost shares for claims. In addition, the BCBSND Caring Foundation has donated $150,000 of COVID-19-related emergency funds to nonprofit organizations across the state.
Under another change, a patient being transferred from an acute hospital to a long-term care facility will not need precertification -- prior authorization from Blue Cross Blue Shield. This will help accelerate transfers from acute hospitals to lower levels of care to create more capacity for hospitals in North Dakota, the insurer said.
For more information go to www.BCBSND.com/coronavirus.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 60,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 9,502 in Burleigh County and 3,209 in Morton County. There have been 49,409 recoveries and 707 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 2,120 people have been hospitalized; 293 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 318,742 people, and conducted 985,273 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
