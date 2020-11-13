North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 13: Farm aid webinar set Monday

Blue Cross benefits

North Dakota's largest health insurancer is extending COVID-19 benefits through the end of the year.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19 through Dec. 31.

The insurer also is extending coverage for medically necessary COVID-19 tests, early refills on prescriptions, no out-of-pocket costs for telehealth visits, and services to support member well-being.

Blue Cross members have incurred $78 million worth of coronavirus-related claims. The insurer estimates it has paid $6 million on behalf of its members by waiving cost shares for claims. In addition, the BCBSND Caring Foundation has donated $150,000 of COVID-19-related emergency funds to nonprofit organizations across the state.

Under another change, a patient being transferred from an acute hospital to a long-term care facility will not need precertification -- prior authorization from Blue Cross Blue Shield. This will help accelerate transfers from acute hospitals to lower levels of care to create more capacity for hospitals in North Dakota, the insurer said.