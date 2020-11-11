North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 11: Virtual COVID-19 forum set Friday

Testing is from 2-4 p.m. at the New Salem Ambulance Bay, 115 N. Fifth St. To reach the site from Interstate 94, head south from the off-ramp, turn left onto Highway 10 and then take a right onto Fifth Street. The Ambulance Bay is a blue building on the left side of the road. Vehicles can be parked along the street. People are asked to enter the building through the main entrance door. They will exit through the alley door.