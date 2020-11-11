North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 11: Virtual COVID-19 forum set Friday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: coronavirus forum, food aid, public testing and more.
COVID-19 virtual forum
A free public virtual forum on North Dakota’s surging coronavirus case count is planned Friday.
“Community Voices: COVID-19” is from noon to 1 p.m. Central time. Public health and medical experts will provide information and answer questions.
The moderated panel will include Bismarck pediatrician Dr. Kathy Anderson, president of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics; Dr. Paul Carson, professor at North Dakota State University's Department of Public Health and director of NDSU’s Center for Immunization Research and Education; and Theresa Will, administrator of the City-County Health District in Valley City.
The meeting is convened by the Bismarck-based nonprofit Consensus Council with support from the Impact Foundation.
“As our state’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, we wanted to convene a free public forum where citizens can hear directly from public health experts and ask questions,” said Ann Crews Melton, Consensus Council executive director. “It is important for the public to have quality information, and to work together to curb this pandemic as winter approaches.”
The statewide meeting will be convened via Zoom. People are encouraged to register in advance at bit.ly/CommunityVoicesWebinar.
Food box program
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has authorized $500 million for a fourth round of the Farmers to Families Food Box program.
The program has distributed more than 100 million food boxes, including in Bismarck and several other parts of North Dakota. It's part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program. USDA partners with regional and local distributors to deliver boxes of fresh produce, dairy and meat to Americans in need, in the process helping out farmers impacted by the coronarvirus pandemic.
“I’m gratified by the overwhelmingly positive response to the Farmers to Families Food Box program from families, distributors, food banks, faith-based organizations and nonprofits in communities across the country," U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. "We recently surpassed 110 million boxes delivered, and millions more are headed to Americans in need.”
More information can be found at https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box.
Upcoming testing
Kidder County District Health Unit is altering its weekly testing on Thursdays to protect staff from cold weather.
Testing still will be conducted at 422 2nd Ave. NW in Steele from 3-4 p.m. But people wanting testing must call 701-475-2582 to schedule an appointment, rather than just show up. During the drive-thru testing, people are asked to approach from the west.
Emmons County Public Health also is changing its weekly testing on Thursdays due to the impending cold weather.
Rather than having drive-thru testing, health officials are asking people to call 701-254-4027 to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be scheduled in groups to help with logistics.
Testing is for people who are not showing symptoms. Public health is asking people who are symptomatic to instead contact Linton Medical Center at 701-254-4531 for testing.
People who schedule tests in Kidder and Emmons counties will no longer need to preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/.
Custer Health will conduct a public walk-up testing event in New Salem on Friday.
Testing is from 2-4 p.m. at the New Salem Ambulance Bay, 115 N. Fifth St. To reach the site from Interstate 94, head south from the off-ramp, turn left onto Highway 10 and then take a right onto Fifth Street. The Ambulance Bay is a blue building on the left side of the road. Vehicles can be parked along the street. People are asked to enter the building through the main entrance door. They will exit through the alley door.
Preregistration is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 57,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 9,084 in Burleigh County and 3,082 in Morton County. There have been 45,031 recoveries and 686 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,967 people have been hospitalized; 254 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 313,606 people, and conducted 958,841 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
