North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 1: State vehicle auction in virtual format

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.

Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.

People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.