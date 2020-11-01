North Dakota coronavirus news, Nov. 1: State vehicle auction in virtual format

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: vehicle auction, upcoming testing and more.
Online state vehicle auction
The North Dakota Department of Transportation's State Fleet Vehicle Auction on Wednesday will be held via livestream due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The switch to a virtual format is aimed at safety, according to State Fleet Division Director Mike Gerhart.
The livestream public auction will include 76 vehicles in Bismarck. The webcast starts at 11 a.m., with vehicles driven for video presentation during the auction.
People who want to bid must register at orrauctioneers.com. Customers also are able to prebid if they are unable to attend online during the live auction.
More information and a list of vehicles available for purchase is available at dot.nd.gov or the auction website, which also has photos. In-person viewings are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Vehicles up for auction have been detailed and serviced and are ready to drive off the lot. The auction includes sedans, vans, pickup trucks, buses and snowplow trucks.
This auction is among four scheduled this fall. For more information go to dot.nd.gov.
Upcoming testing
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host public drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 45,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 7,486 in Burleigh County and 2,552 in Morton County. There have been 36,142 recoveries and 531 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,634 people have been hospitalized; 200 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 295,793 people, and conducted 876,350 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.