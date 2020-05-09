North Dakota coronavirus news, May 9: Theodore Roosevelt National Park resumes visitor access

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Park access, grant program, airports and more.
National Park access
Theodore Roosevelt National Park resumed visitor access on Saturday for recreational day use of trails, picnic areas, roads and backcountry camping. Limited restroom facilities are available. The Elkhorn Ranch Unit also is open.
Staff are available by phone at 701-623-4466 or email at THRO_Interpretation@nps.gov to provide information and direct visitors to non-congested areas during periods of high visitation.
Visitors are asked to follow social distancing guidelines, avoid high-risk outdoor activities and follow local area health orders regarding wearing masks.
The Painted Canyon visitor center and rest area, South Unit visitor center and North Unit contact station remain closed. Established campgrounds also remain closed.
Mandan Parks facilities
Mandan Parks & Recreation has set tentative opening dates for various facilities.
Prairie West Golf Course, Mandan Municipal Golf Course and outdoor shelters have already opened.
Administrative offices are set to open May 18; Raging Rivers Waterpark on May 29; and All Seasons Arena, Aquatic Center and Starion Sports Complex all on June 1. The opening of Dacotah Centennial Park is to be determined.
For more information go to: https://mandanparks.com/.
Innovate North Dakota
The Innovate North Dakota program is again accepting new enrollments and resuming offerings with current participants, the state Department of Commerce announced.
The voucher and grant program provides resources to entrepreneurs to help turn an innovative idea into a profitable business. It was suspended in mid-March.
“With our economy shifting to recovery and rebuilding, it is more important than ever to utilize the programs that we already have in place to restart and grow our economy,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation for Commerce. “Supporting our entrepreneurial ecosystem will open new opportunities for business growth and job creation throughout the state.”
For more information or to enroll go to: https://belegendary.link/InnovateND.
Meals partnership
Missouri Slope Areawide United Way is partnering with The Bistro to provide more than 800 meals to homeless and struggling people in the community this month.
The effort is aided by an anonymous donor. The Bistro is providing 50 meals a day, four days a week. United Way is delivering to the homeless shelter, to people just placed into apartments from the shelter and to Edwinton Place, a housing development for the homeless in south Bismarck.
People or businesses who want to support the United Way’s COVID-19 response effort can go to http://www.msauniteway.org/COVID-19 or call the United Way office at 701-255-3601. Bistro diners also can donate a meal to the project while they’re at the restaurant getting their own meals.
Aid for airports
North Dakota airports are getting more funding through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The money to 15 airports is to support operations and replace lost revenue.
Funding includes $1.1 million for the Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in Dickinson, $30,000 for the Hettinger Municipal Airport, and $20,000 each for the Standing Rock Airport, Garrison Municipal Airport, Parshall-Hankins Airport and Mott Municipal Airport.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 103 in Burleigh County and 35 in Morton County. There have been 762 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 110 people have been hospitalized; 34 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 43,933 tests, with 42,429 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.