North Dakota coronavirus news, May 9: J&J vaccine decision won't impact North Dakota much

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Vaccine concerns, hours of operation and more.

Janssen vaccine

The decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to further limit the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine won't have much of an impact in North Dakota.

Use of the Janssen vaccine has been minimal in the state, according to the Health Department. It makes up less than 4% of the more than 1 million COVID-19 doses administered in North Dakota. Many health care providers transitioned away from its use following an earlier decision by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to express a preference for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

U.S. regulators have strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots. No cases have been reported in North Dakota.

The FDA says the Janssen shot should only be given to adults who can't receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J’s vaccine.

North Dakota health care providers will be unable to routinely order Janssen vaccine going forward. If a health care provider has a patient who requires it, doses will be made available, the Health Department said.

Border hours

Gov. Doug Burgum is urging U.S. Customs and Border Protection to restore pre-pandemic hours of operation at several ports of entry where hours were reduced in April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency recently told state Tourism Division officials that it has no plans to change the hours at any ports of entry in North Dakota, Montana, Minnesota, Idaho or Washington.

Burgum recently sent a letter to CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saying that’s unacceptable.

“As a state that shares a 310-mile border with Canada, North Dakotans depend on access to ports of entry for both leisure and commerce, and any reduction in hours of operation causes significant hardship on the movement of citizens, goods and tourists between our two nations,” Burgum wrote.

He also requested a meeting with Customs officials to discuss the issue.

Museum hours

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the state Capitol grounds in Bismarck has resumed regular hours.

Hours had been shortened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The regular hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Visitor hours for the State Archives are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.