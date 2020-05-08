North Dakota coronavirus news, May 8: NBA star donates food to Standing Rock

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: basketball star, library books, loan fund and more.
NBA star donates to tribe
NBA star Kyrie Irving has donated two semitrailer loads of food to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, the tribe announced.
Irving’s late mother, Elizabeth Ann Larson, was a member of the tribe and lived on the reservation until her adoption at a young age. Irving and his sister, model Asia Irving, in August 2018 traveled to the reservation, where they were welcomed into the tribe and given Lakota names.
Irving was playing for the Boston Celtics at the time. He now plays for the Brooklyn Nets.
“We would like to say Wopila Tanka (thank you) to our relative Kyrie Irving for giving back in such a trying time,” the tribe said in a post on its Facebook page.
Library curbside pickup
The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on Monday is launching a no-contact curbside pickup service.
Pickup hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons may place hold requests on up to five items per library card, then stop by the library during the designated hours to pick them up curbside.
Full details are available at: https://www.bismarcklibrary.org/…/No-Contact-Curbside-Pickup.
The service is part of a phased reopening of the library, which closed to the public in late March.
Commerce program reinstated
The Innovation Technology Loan Fund Committee is again accepting applications for the LIFT program, the state Department of Commerce announced.
The program was put on hold in March. It supports technology advancement for North Dakota businesses through the commercialization of intellectual property. The 2019 Legislature approved the loan fund.
The LIFT Committee will meet on Wednesday to review existing and new applications. Four in-person presentations that advanced from previous meetings also are scheduled.
“The committee decided that now is a prudent time to reopen LIFT as our economy shifts to recovery and rebuilding,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Josh Teigen said. “LIFT was created to deliver capital to bring the most innovative ideas to market, and these ideas are going to be instrumental in our economy restarting and continuing to move forward.”
For more information go to:https://belegendary.link/LIFT.
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded more grants from its Relief Fund.
The money is going to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and energy industry pressures.
The foundation to date has awarded 21 grants totaling $60,000. The most recent awards are to the Family Crisis Shelter for operating costs and the Mountrail Bethel Home for its day care program.
Donations to the fund can be made online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF, P.O. Box 371, Williston, N.D. 58802-0371. Donations are tax-deductible.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 103 in Burleigh County and 35 in Morton County. There have been 714 recoveries and 33 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 104 people have been hospitalized; 33 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 42,501 tests, with 41,076 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.