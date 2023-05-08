The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: emergency's end, state and federal aid, food supply chain and more.

It's a wrap

The coronavirus pandemic national emergency ended about a month ago, and the public health emergency ends this Thursday.

The World Health Organization last Friday said that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the pandemic. The agency cautioned that the pandemic isn't over, but the winding down of its seriousness is evident in the moves at the national level and also in North Dakota's COVID-19 numbers.

State health officials on Friday reported just 182 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous seven days, including 41 in Burleigh-Morton counties -- a 12-month low. There were only 16 new COVID-19 hospital admissions over the week, and coronavirus patients took up less than 2% of occupied inpatient beds and no intensive care unit beds in the state.

All but three of North Dakota's 53 counties are considered at low risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Doug Burgum more than a year ago announced that North Dakota's coronavirus approach was shifting from pandemic to endemic -- essentially meaning that COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life. The governor in March 2022 cited falling numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, as well as new resources to fight the virus.

State health officials at that time moved from daily COVID-19 data reporting to the weekly system, which is geared more toward tracking the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease. Virus cases and hospitalizations in the state have been relatively stable since, with no serious spikes.

The Bismarck Tribune is ending its regular weekly stories on the state's COVID-19 numbers. Those numbers can be found on the Health and Human Services dashboard at https://www.hhs.nd.gov/health/coronavirus/cases. The numbers are updated every Friday. The Tribune also is ending its periodic "Coronavirus Need to Know" columns. Today's column is the 353rd since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

There have been 291,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, and 2,511 people with COVID-19 have died.

Rent aid

North Dakota's federally funded program to help lower-income households pay for rent and utilities during the pandemic has doled out more than $112 million in direct assistance but is now winding down.

ND Rent Help has helped tens of thousands of North Dakotans in the past couple of years, according to state Human Services Executive Director Jessica Thomasson.

State Housing Stability Director Nikki Aden said, “We have distributed these pandemic relief dollars to people living in communities across the state in small sums that have made a big difference in people’s lives.”

As North Dakota continues to move beyond the pandemic, Health and Human Services is ramping down general rent assistance and transitioning to a more targeted housing stability program that prioritizes households experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness.

HHS is now accepting new or pending applications on the portal at hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp/rent-help only from North Dakota households experiencing or facing imminent homelessness.

The agency still has about $40 million in direct assistance available, though much of that has already been obligated to more than 5,000 current program participants.

Federal aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved another $13.2 million in assistance for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

HHS received $2.5 million for pandemic emergency measures. The state Department of Emergency Services got $10.7 million for COVID-19 related costs.

FEMA has now provided North Dakota with more than $234 million in public assistance funding for the state's pandemic response. The money is in addition to other federal COVID-19 aid. More information is at bit.ly/3mchNYF.

Food supply chain

North Dakota Farmers Union is part of a Regional Food Business Center established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand small and midsize agricultural food and supply chains in North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

The “MiNKota RFBC” center will provide coordination, technical assistance and capacity building to help farmers, ranchers and food businesses access new markets while navigating federal, state and local resources. Primary focuses will be developing infrastructure for livestock processing, fruit and vegetable processing, warehouse space and storage options.

“In response to the pandemic that exposed weaknesses within our food delivery and supply chain systems, this is an important step toward building local, resilient systems for consumers and rural America,” NDFU President Mark Watne said. “Increasing local and regional demand for products, expanding processing capacity and improving delivery channels will add value to the products grown and raised by family farmers and ranchers.”

NDFU will help identify needs and host a two-day summit every other year. Minnesota Farmers Union and South Dakota Farmers Union are partners in the project.

USDA is establishing 12 such regional centers around the country as part of a $400 million initiative announced last September.

“Regional Food Business Centers will serve as USDA’s cornerstone in the development of the local and regional supply chains, building on lessons learned during the pandemic, providing technical assistance, and creating new market opportunities in areas where the need is greatest," Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at the time.

More information is at bit.ly/42o3Lmi.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.