North Dakota coronavirus news, May 7: Standing Rock testing set Saturday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tribal testing, law enforcement, music camp, colleges and more.
Standing Rock testing
Mass testing is planned on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation on Saturday.
The testing will be conducted by the federal Indian Health Service, the North Dakota Department of Health and the National Guard, along with tribal officials. It will be at the Standing Rock Community Grant School Bus Garage in Fort Yates.
Testing for "essential frontline employees" will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be open to all tribal members from 12-3 p.m.
Law enforcement aid
The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded North Dakota about $2.1 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The money through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program is to help provide resources for state and local law enforcement to combat the outbreak.
The money can be used for overtime; equipment; supplies such as gloves, masks and sanitizer; and medical needs of inmates.
Most of the money is going to the state attorney general’s office. Fargo is getting about $196,000 and Bismarck about $95,000.
Music Camp fundraiser
The International Peace Garden and International Music Camp will hold a virtual fundraising concert for the camp’s “COVID-19 Stabilization Fund” on Sunday at 2 p.m. via Facebook Live.
The camp decided to postpone its 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic and is estimated to lose $850,000 in revenue as a result, the camp and peace garden said in a statement.
The concert, held on Mother’s Day, will feature seven performances from nearly a dozen past instructors. Money raised will help pay salaries and basic operations for the camp facilities at the Peace Garden, which spans the U.S.-Canada border at Rolette County. Donations will be accepted through Facebook during the concert, and more information about corporate sponsorships and donations can be found at: www.internationalmusiccamp.com.
The concert will be featured on both the camp and Peace Garden Facebook pages.
Tribal college aid
Tribal colleges and universities in North Dakota are getting more federal aid to help with impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
The money is through the Bureau of Indian Education.
Turtle Mountain Community College in Belcourt is getting about $1.2 million, United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck about $844,000, Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates more than $535,000, Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town $270,000 and Cankdeska Cikana Community College in Fort Totten just under $251,000.
“These funds will help tribal colleges in North Dakota assist their students during this public health emergency,” Hoeven said.
Williston State return
Williston State College is continuing to restrict access to its buildings and other facilities but will begin a phased return of support staff to campus over the next few weeks.
Employees are being allowed to continue working from home, but those considered "operationally essential" and contractors will be working on campus.
The school earlier canceled its commencement and honors activities that had been set for next week, in favor of a virtual recognition program to honor graduates.
Northern State graduation
Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., on Saturday is recognizing its spring graduates, including several students from North Dakota.
The university will not hold a traditional graduation ceremony, but will post a short video to Facebook and Twitter at 10:30 a.m. Central time addressing commencement and conferring degrees. Diplomas will be mailed out over the summer.
Spring graduates also will be recognized during fall homecoming in September, and they're encouraged to take part in Northern's winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 12.
The spring commencement program can be viewed at: https://apps.northern.edu/flippingbook/Spring_Commencement_2020/HTML/.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 102 in Burleigh County and 35 in Morton County. There have been 601 recoveries and 31 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 102 people have been hospitalized; 35 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 40,867 tests, with 39,496 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.