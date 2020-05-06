North Dakota coronavirus news, May 6: North Dakotas tribes getting federal aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: tribal aid, human service meetings, speeders, campgrounds and more.
Aid for tribes
American Indian tribes in North Dakota are getting tens of millions of dollars in coronavirus relief aid through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced it will distribute $4.8 billion in initial payments to tribes. A total of $8 billion has been allocated. Uses for the money include reimbursing tribal expenditures related to the pandemic.
North Dakota tribes are getting about $109 million -- $44 million for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, $21 million for the Standing Rock Sioux, $17 million for the MHA Nation, $15 million for the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate and $12 million for the Spirit Lake Nation.
Human service centers
The North Dakota Department of Human Services regional human service centers are holding their advisory group meetings virtually this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The centers' primary role is to serve people with limited resources and chronic, severe behavioral health needs.
On the agenda is an update on the department's operation and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the expansion of behavioral health services available via technology. Other items to be discussed include a report on the behavioral health crisis services redesign effort, the annual strategic plan and the accreditation project.
Upcoming meetings in central and western North Dakota include:
Dickinson -- Badlands Human Service Center, Thursday at 1 p.m. Mountain time.
Bismarck -- West Central Human Service Center, Tuesday at 1 p.m. Central time.
People interested in attending virtually can find the call-in number and Microsoft Teams link, as well as the complete agenda, at: www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.
Speeding drivers
There might be fewer vehicles on the road due to COVID-19, but many of those that are traveling are zipping along illegally.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports an increase in speeding citations issued for drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph. From March 15 to April 15, citations issued for speeds in excess of 10 mph increased by 38% when compared to a three-year average of the citations issued during the same time period.
“Just because there are fewer people traveling right now does not mean drivers can disobey the law,” Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.
There could be a number of reasons for the uptick, according to Kadrmas. They include drivers possibly feeling it’s safer to speed with less traffic around, or thinking troopers are less inclined to pull them over because of the pandemic. Poorer weather might also have contributed to slower speeds in previous years, he said.
Walmart hires workers
Walmart said it has met its goal of hiring 200,000 more workers nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic.
Those plans included hiring more than 500 workers in North Dakota.
The positions are temporary, but some could convert to permanent positions over time, according to the company.
Walmart said it also has paid bonuses to workers across North Dakota totaling $370,000, as part of $180 million in bonuses nationwide.
Technology community help
Members of the Technology Council of North Dakota are donating services or providing them at a reduced cost to help people, businesses, educational institutions and government agencies during the coronavirus crisis.
Examples range from Microsoft helping meet the need for personal protective equipment to MDU Resources Group supplying cash to nonprofits.
More examples and information can be found at: www.technd.org/COVID-19.
KOA campgrounds reopen
KOA campgrounds in Bismarck and Minot have reopened for recreational vehicles.
Kampgrounds of America announced that restrictions have been lifted at the Bismarck KOA Journey and Minot Swenson RV KOA Journey campgrounds.
Not all facilities are open, and services are limited.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,323 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 102 in Burleigh County and 35 in Morton County. There have been 582 recoveries and 31 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 97 people have been hospitalized; 32 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 38,632 tests, with 37,309 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
