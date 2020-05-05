North Dakota coronavirus news, May 5: Family Wellness reopening

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: gyms, concerts, school meals, beef prices and more.
Family Wellness reopening
Family Wellness in Mandan is beginning a phased reopening on Wednesday.
Gov. Doug Burgum's executive order temporarily closing fitness centers and other businesses in North Dakota due to the coronavirus outbreak expired last week. Family Wellness is preparing the facility to meet new operating protocol developed by the state and industry groups.
That includes spacing working equipment, limiting access to congregate areas, conducting wellness screenings of staff, training for cleaning and sanitizing efforts, and providing hand sanitizer and wipe dispensers.
The following areas are opening Wednesday: strength/cardio areas, walking/running track and online virtual group fitness classes. The facility will close at 9 p.m. weeknights to allow more time for cleaning.
The following areas will remain closed: gymnasiums, group fitness studios, child watch and locker rooms. They will be reopened over the coming weeks, according to the facility that's a partnership between Sanford Health and the Missouri Valley Family YMCA.
More information and updates are available at the Family Wellness website: familywellnessbisman.org.
BPS plans virtual concert
Bismarck Public Schools music teachers are putting together a virtual concert for the community.
The concert called “Over Educated & Friends: Concert for Kids” is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nearly 40 BPS current and former employees have helped put it together. It was spearheaded by Centennial third grade teacher Beth Kocis and BPS elementary orchestra instructor Rob Peske.
People can watch the concert at: https://vimeo.com/414071618.
Cybersecurity threats flourish
Cybersecurity threats are flourishing during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to North Dakota Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford.
Threats include hackers exploiting weak passwords to gain access to users’ networks, he said.
“You don’t need to be an IT expert to protect yourself and your families while working, connecting or e-learning,” Ford said. “Simple safety steps go a long way in protecting our devices, our data and our network from attacks.”
Ford encourages North Dakotans to always use strong passwords with 12 or more characters; avoid plugging a computer or laptop directly into a cable or fiber modem; and be cautious about clicking links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails.
Emerging threats are posted regularly to the Cybersecurity and Fraud resources page on the state’s NDResponse.gov website.
School meals-aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a waiver enabling North Dakota families with children eligible for free and reduced-price meals at schools that have closed to receive Pandemic EBT benefits.
The aid is aimed at offsetting the cost of meals that children would have eaten at school. It's offered through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
North Dakota this school year had about 38,000 children eligible for free or reduced-price school meals -- nearly 29% of children in participating schools, according to USDA.
For more information, go to: https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/state-guidance-coronavirus-pandemic-ebt-pebt.
Beef prices plea
Attorneys general from 11 Midwestern states are urging the U.S. Department of Justice to pursue a federal investigation into what they claim is suspected national price fixing by major meat packers.
The group that includes North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, noting that the price of beef in retail stores is skyrocketing while cattle prices paid to ranchers remain low.
“We are specifically asking the Department of Justice to lead a thorough examination of the competitive dynamics of this industry," the letter said. "Now, more than ever, we need to dedicate our collective resources to promote competition and protect consumers.”
North Dakota Farmers Union, the state's largest farm organization, applauded the move, issuing a statement saying "the situation definitely smells rotten."
Retail demand has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic as some consumers stockpile meat.
Price-fixing claims aren't new. The major meat packers have rejected them.
Dakota Bay virtual concert
The North Dakota-based country music group Dakota Bay will hold a virtual concert to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.
The group is prerecording the concert, which will be shown on Facebook live at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Great Plains Food Bank Facebook page. Donations will be accepted.
Previous benefit concerts have featured Tigirlily, Blind Joe, Kat Perkins and 32 Below, all of whom have North Dakota roots.
Great Plains Food Bank is North Dakota’s only food bank. The not-for-profit organization distributes millions of pounds of food each year to hunger-relief efforts in 99 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. About half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,266 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 92 in Burleigh County and 35 in Morton County. There have been 559 recoveries and 25 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 95 people have been hospitalized; 31 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 36,421 tests, with 35,155 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.