North Dakota coronavirus news, May 4: Bis-Man Transit resuming normal service

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: bus service, ag business loans, artist grants and more.
Bis-Man Transit resuming
Bis-Man Transit is resuming all CAT bus and paratransit services on Monday, May 11.
Paratransit hours will be Monday to Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.; and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
CAT bus hours will be Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
Bis-Man Transit is implementing the following safety guidelines for operators, staff and riders:
- Each staff member will be screened prior to each shift.
- All operators will be required to wear cloth face masks.
- Contact surfaces on all buses will be disinfected throughout the day, in addition to nightly deep cleaning and disinfecting.
- Capacity on CAT buses will be limited to adhere to federal guidelines.
- Portions of each CAT bus will be blocked off to promote social distancing for riders and operators.
- Paratransit buses will be limited to three passengers per vehicle.
- All riders are encouraged to wear cloth face masks.
- People who are sick or have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked not to ride. People who need transit to get help are asked to wear a mask, cough into their elbow and minimize touching surfaces.
- Fare suspension will be extended to June 1.
The Bis-Man Transit Facility will be open to the public Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on an appointment-only basis. People can call the administrative office at 701-258-6817 to schedule an appointment.
Paratransit and the temporary bus service will continue to provide scheduled rides from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the resumption of full service. Questions can be directed to 701-258-6817 or info@bismantransit.com.
Ag business loans
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Monday that agricultural businesses are now eligible for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and EIDL Advance programs.
“For more than 30 years, SBA has been prohibited by law from providing disaster assistance to agricultural businesses; however, as a result of the unprecedented legislation enacted by President Trump, American farmers, ranchers and other agricultural businesses will now have access to emergency working capital,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “These low-interest, long-term loans will help keep agricultural businesses viable while bringing stability to the nation’s vitally important food supply chains.”
Eligible agricultural businesses must have 500 or fewer employees.
SBA also reopened its online application portal, at: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance.
Youth academy canceled
The North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission has canceled the 2020 North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy.
The academy was to be held during the summer, attracting more than three dozen students from North Dakota tribes for education and leadership training in Bismarck.
“Gathering together our young people at this time would place them in harm’s way,” state Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott Davis said. “It would also run counter to tribal and state guidelines to avoid crowds, practice social distancing and stay at home.”
When the academy resumes, an application form will be posted on the commission website at: https://www.indianaffairs.nd.gov/.
Grants for artists, arts groups
Grants are available through the North Dakota Council on the Arts for artists, as well as arts and culture organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The grants for people range from $500 to $1,000. Those available for nonprofits range from $3,000 to $5,000. There is no requirement that a recipient match the funds.
The grants stem from $371,700 available through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package and funneled to the North Dakota Council on the Arts through the National Endowment for the Arts. The funding is considered one-time emergency relief, and $225,000 will go to existing “Institutional Support grantees” of the council, according to a statement.
The funds will be dispersed to people and groups “in need of financial support directly related to losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. Those eligible must have a primary mission “to promote and provide connections through creative expression by sharing creative experiences, expressing our own creativity, or connecting us with others and ourselves.”
The application period runs through May 18. For more information or to apply, go to: http://www.nd.gov/arts/grants/ndca-cares-act-fund-grant. Questions can be directed to ndcacaresapp@gmail.com or 701-328-7590.
Children's Choir fundraising
The nonprofit Central Dakota Children’s Choir is taking part in the #GivingTuesdayNow fundraising effort on Tuesday to help meet needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, go to: https://now.firespring.com/nonprofits/central-dakota-childrens-choir.
The Central Dakota Children’s Choir involves 350 children in grades 2-12 from nearly 50 public, private and home schools in central and western North Dakota. They perform in six choirs and a prechoir.
The nonprofit has suspended rehearsals, events, and programming, but singers have joined in virtual choirs and held a virtual concert for nursing homes.
Store masks required
Menards has joined the list of stores requiring customers to wear face masks.
Shoppers who don't have a face mask can buy one at the store.
Menards also has updated its store hours and implemented special hours for the elderly and vulnerable to shop. More information is available on the company’s website, at: http://www.menards.com/.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,225 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 83 in Burleigh County and 26 in Morton County. There have been 540 recoveries and 25 deaths. A total of 94 people have been hospitalized; 31 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 34,754 tests, with 33,529 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.