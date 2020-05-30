North Dakota coronavirus news, May 30: Mass testing planned in Linton on Friday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Linton testing, food program, stress webinars, airport aid and more.
Linton mass testing
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is planned Friday in Linton.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot.
“These testing events give us an incredible point-in-time look at our county and our residents,” Emmons County Public Health Executive Officer Bev Voller said. “Certainly, we are hopeful no one tests positive for COVID-19, but if they do, we can begin the contact tracing and subsequent testing that will help slow the spread of this potentially deadly disease throughout Emmons County.”
The three-hour testing event is open to anyone, for as long as there are testing supplies. People are encouraged to register at https://testreg.nd.gov, though it isn’t required and doesn’t guarantee a test. Test results are expected to be shared with people within 72 hours.
As of Friday, 222 county residents had been tested for the coronavirus disease, with four positives.
Reservation food boxes
The U.S. Department of Agriculture brought its Farmers to Families Food Box program to the Standing Rock Indian Reservation this week, with the help of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission.
USDA is partnering with regional and local distributors through the program to purchase $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat and deliver food boxes to Americans in need.
The program is part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program It will purchase $461 million in fresh fruits and vegetables, $317 million in dairy products, $258 million in meat products and $175 million in a combination box of fresh produce, dairy or meat products.
Suppliers will package the food into family size boxes, then transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits serving Americans in need. The program will continue through June.
“It is our priority to make sure that the elders are taken care of, and this is a great opportunity for that,” Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Mike Faith said before Wednesday’s distribution event on the reservation. “We are grateful for everyone that is helping make this possible.”
DOT appointments
The North Dakota Department of Transportation is holding off on resuming walk-in driver’s license and motor vehicle services.
Those services will continue to be provided by appointment only. People can request an appointment on the departments’ website at dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.
“Our goal is to provide the safest possible experience for our customers and staff members,” said Robin Rehborg, the department’s deputy director for driver safety. “At this time, we are continuing our phased approach to reopening and are seeing great results. We ask for your patience as we work to meet the need for prioritized services.”
The agency began scheduling in-person appointments on May 11, after weeks of handling that business online. Since then, the agency has completed 3,147 driver tests, nearly 4,000 driver’s license appointments and 49,500 motor vehicle transactions, and has answered 34,000 phone calls.
Driver's licenses and motor vehicle tabs due March 1, 2020, remain valid until the governor’s emergency declaration has ended and do not need to be renewed at this time.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration has extended the REAL ID deadline to October 2021. Only customers renewing a North Dakota driver’s license will be able to obtain a REAL ID, during their scheduled appointment.
Many driver's license services such as change of address, renewals and replacements are available online, through the mail or at a self-service kiosk. Motor Vehicle kiosk fees for renewing a vehicle are waived until the emergency declaration has ended.
Free stress webinars
The Village Family Service Center is offering two free webinars on managing stress and anxiety during the pandemic, with advice for supervisors on how to support their team.
It’s the latest in a series of lunchtime talks called The Business Bite.
The 45-minute sessions are on June 3 and June 17, at noon both Wednesdays. They’ll be offered through the Go-To-Training Platform and limited to 50 participants each.
To register, go to www.TheVillageFamily.org/events.
The first three sessions of The Business Bite can be viewed at www.TheVillageFamily.org/webinars.
Aid for airports
Some airports in the region are getting funding through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The money is to support operations and replace lost revenue.
Funding includes $30,000 for the Watford City airport, and $20,000 each for the Ashley, Edgeley and Glen Ullin airports.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 127 in Burleigh County and 59 in Morton County. There have been 1,943 recoveries and 60 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 165 people have been hospitalized; 34 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 70,981 people, and conducted 92,632 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
