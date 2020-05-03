North Dakota coronavirus news, May 3: State expands telehealth

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: telehealth, livestock imports, federal aid and more.
State expands telehealth
The North Dakota Department of Human Services has expanded access to telehealth services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The goal is to provide medically necessary behavioral health services to vulnerable North Dakotans. Telehealth services are offered by the department’s eight regional behavioral health clinics including the one in Bismarck and four satellite clinics in the state.
During the past two months, the number of behavioral health providers at the clinics using telehealth to deliver services grew from 71 to more than 350, ranging from counselors to psychologists, according to John Butgereit, statewide telehealth coordinator for the department.
“Our long-term plan has always been to expand telehealth services at our public behavioral health clinics to better serve individuals where they live,” he said. “The COVID-19 situation has expedited our efforts and collaboration to prevent the disruption of services for the people we serve and for our team members.”
For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/regionalhsc/.
Livestock imports caution
The state Department of Agriculture is reminding livestock purchasers to make sure any animals they buy or receive from other states meets North Dakota’s import requirements.
“Due to recent meat plant closures, we are aware of individuals planning to purchase live animals, particularly swine, directly from out-of-state producers in order to process them,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “We appreciate these good-faith efforts to help alleviate problems relating to the overwhelming number of swine awaiting processing. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division can offer assistance to ensure the animals have the proper documentation to allow movement to take place.”
All animals brought into North Dakota must meet the importation requirements of the State Board of Animal Health, unless they are going directly to a state or federal processing plant.
“If people are not planning to process the animals themselves, we want them to be aware that many meat processors are already booked for several months, so nearby plants may not be able to get hogs or other livestock in on short notice,” Livestock Industries Division Director Andrea Grondahl said.
Importation requirements and related information can be obtained at: www.nd.gov/ndda/importrequirements or by calling 701-328-2655. A list of North Dakota meat processors can be found at: www.nd.gov/ndda/ndmeatprocessors.
Federal aid flows
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S Small Business Administration have awarded grants totaling $590,000 to the North Dakota Department of Human Services and the University of North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.
Human Services received $300,000 through the Administration for Community Living to fund North Dakota's Information and Referral network. The money will help enhance services statewide to address issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The University of North Dakota received $290,000 through SBA to fund the North Dakota-South Dakota Veterans Business Outreach Center. The funding will support training workshops and provide business development assistance to veterans and military spouses.
NRCS proposal deadlines
The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service is extending to May 29 the deadlines for project proposals for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program Alternative Funding Arrangements program.
NRCS said it extended the original mid-May deadlines because it wanted to provide more time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“NRCS recognizes the hardship that this unprecedented time is causing our partners and others,” agency Chief Matthew Lohr said. “We want to offer them additional time to take full advantage of these opportunities to propose bold and transformative projects to advance agriculture and conservation for present and future generations of agricultural producers and private forest landowners.”
For more information about On-Farm Trials, go to NRCS’s On-Farm Trials webpage, at: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/programs/financial/cig/?cid=nrcseprd1459039.
For more information on the RCPP program and how to apply, go to the RCPP web page at: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial/rcpp/.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 80 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 517 recoveries and 25 deaths. A total of 90 people have been hospitalized; 31 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 33,353 tests, with 32,162 coming back negative.
