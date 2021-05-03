North Dakota coronavirus news, May 3: Foundation plans more pandemic grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: pandemic grants, testing and vaccines.

Relief fund grants

The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation is planning more grants to help with the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation last year doled out nearly $90,000 in grants to entities in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties through its Relief Fund. The remaining funds within the Relief Fund are being pivoted from direct relief projects to community recovery efforts.

“Our Community Recovery Mini-Grants are directed specifically toward small, quick-action projects that will enhance or help communities as they move toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Foundation Board President Ward Koeser said.

The maximum grant award is $2,500. Eligible recipients are nonprofits, government agencies and unincorporated community groups. Examples of efforts include shopping local initiatives, outdoor enhancements, community space artistic enhancements, and specific community events.

The application deadline is May 14. Projects need to be completed by the end of the year.