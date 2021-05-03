North Dakota coronavirus news, May 3: Foundation plans more pandemic grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: pandemic grants, testing and vaccines.
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation is planning more grants to help with the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The foundation last year doled out nearly $90,000 in grants to entities in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties through its Relief Fund. The remaining funds within the Relief Fund are being pivoted from direct relief projects to community recovery efforts.
“Our Community Recovery Mini-Grants are directed specifically toward small, quick-action projects that will enhance or help communities as they move toward recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Foundation Board President Ward Koeser said.
The maximum grant award is $2,500. Eligible recipients are nonprofits, government agencies and unincorporated community groups. Examples of efforts include shopping local initiatives, outdoor enhancements, community space artistic enhancements, and specific community events.
The application deadline is May 14. Projects need to be completed by the end of the year.
“Through this funding allocation, we are hoping to invest in physical reminders of the strength and resilience of northwest North Dakota through the creative efforts of the region’s residents,” Koeser said.
For more information, go to www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.