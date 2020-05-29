North Dakota coronavirus news, May 29: Urban Harvest canceled
North Dakota coronavirus news, May 29: Urban Harvest canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Urban Harvest, transit fares and more.

Urban Harvest canceled

Urban Harvest in downtown Bismarck has been canceled.

The weekly cultural event features vendors with local food, arts and crafts; live entertainment; and children's activities. This summer was to be the 16th season.

“Urban Harvest's top priority has always been the Bismarck-Mandan community, and right now that means keeping people safe,” organizers said in a statement. “To everyone who has attended over the last fifteen years -- please continue to support local artists, businesses and performers; please continue to be kind to one another; and we look forward to seeing all of you in 2021.”

Bis-Man Transit fares 

Bis-Man Transit is extending its fare suspension for both fixed route and paratransit services through June.

The extension had been set to expire on Monday.

"With the Bis-Man Transit Facility being open by appointment only, we feel ticket purchases may be difficult for some riders," officials said.

Fares will resume July 1. For more information, go to bismantransit.com or call the administrative office at 701-258-6817. 

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 2,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 126 in Burleigh County and 59 in Morton County. There have been 1,882 recoveries and 59 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 164 people have been hospitalized; 36 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 69,453 people, and conducted 89,599 total tests.

