North Dakota coronavirus news, May 28: North Dakota Capitol tours resume Tuesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Capitol tours, foster youth aid and more.

Capitol tours resume

Tours of the North Dakota Capitol will resume next week after being suspended for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tours were suspended in March 2020. Starting Tuesday, visitors will be able to tour the Capitol on the hour from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will be no tours on weekends.

Group tours can be requested at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex/schedule-tour.

Visitors are asked to wear face masks if not fully vaccinated for COVID-19, screen for risks at an entry kiosk and sanitize their hands frequently in the building.

The guided tour takes visitors throughout the Art Deco-style, 19-story tower completed in 1934. Stops include the North Dakota Hall of Fame, House and Senate chambers, Supreme Court, observation deck and the "monkey room," where the walls are a rare California walnut.

Foster youth aid