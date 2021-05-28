North Dakota coronavirus news, May 28: North Dakota Capitol tours resume Tuesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Capitol tours, foster youth aid and more.
Capitol tours resume
Tours of the North Dakota Capitol will resume next week after being suspended for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tours were suspended in March 2020. Starting Tuesday, visitors will be able to tour the Capitol on the hour from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will be no tours on weekends.
Group tours can be requested at omb.nd.gov/capitol-complex/schedule-tour.
Visitors are asked to wear face masks if not fully vaccinated for COVID-19, screen for risks at an entry kiosk and sanitize their hands frequently in the building.
The guided tour takes visitors throughout the Art Deco-style, 19-story tower completed in 1934. Stops include the North Dakota Hall of Fame, House and Senate chambers, Supreme Court, observation deck and the "monkey room," where the walls are a rare California walnut.
Foster youth aid
North Dakota's Department of Human Services is using $1.2 million in federal COVID-19 aid to extend assistance to older youth in foster care and former foster youth who turned 18 and aged out of care during the coronavirus pandemic but are not yet age 22.
“Former foster youth often do not have access to the same resources and support as other young adults who are getting their first apartments and starting to live independently,” said Dean Sturn, foster care administrator for the department’s Children and Family Services Division. “The pandemic compounded these challenges for some individuals. This is where the 18+ Continued Care program can help.”
The program offers case management services and additional resources to support education, training, stable housing, Medicaid coverage and other financial assistance.
Qualifying youth should call 877-766-7284 to participate. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/services/childfamily/covid19-youth-transition.html.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.