North Dakota coronavirus news, May 26: Rural business aid available

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: rural businesses, housing harassment and more.
Rural business aid
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available up to $1 billion in loan guarantees to help rural businesses meet working capital needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, agricultural producers that are not eligible for USDA Farm Service Agency loans may receive funding under USDA Business & Industry CARES Act Program provisions included in the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
USDA is developing application guides for lenders and borrowers on the B&I CARES Act Program. The agency also will host two webinars to provide an overview of program requirements.
To register for the webinar on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Central time, go to globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1322642&tp_key=7a700acddd.
To register for the webinar on Wednesday, June 3, at 2 p.m. CDT, go to globalmeetwebinar.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1324161&tp_key=6067315417.
The deadline to apply for B&I loan guarantees is 11 p.m. CDT on June 22.
Aid for agribusinesses
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is reminding agribusinesses that state help also is available if they’re hurting financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know companies are struggling during these challenging times,” he said. “There are recently approved programs available that provide low-interest loans to help agribusinesses bridge the gap as they emerge from this crisis.”
The state-owned Bank of North Dakota is offering the COVID-19 PACE Recovery Program, which will provide a loan of up to $5 million for qualifying businesses with fewer than 500 employees and a loan of up to $10 million for businesses with more than 500 workers.
Businesses can access the program through their local lender. More information is available at https://bnd.nd.gov/business/covid-19-pace-recovery-program/.
Housing harassment
U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley is asking anyone who has witnessed or experienced sexual harassment by a landlord, property manager, maintenance worker or anyone else with control over housing to report the conduct to the Department of Justice.
The federal agency is responding to reports of housing providers trying to exploit people with money problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Wrigley.
“While most landlords and housing providers have responded to the hardships of the COVID-19 crisis with understanding, others may attempt to exploit the financially vulnerable,” Wrigley said. “Such behavior is as illegal as it is appalling, and the United States attorney’s office stands ready to investigate complaints of sexual harassment in housing, and we will deploy all available enforcement tools.”
Reports can be made to the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division by calling 844-380-6178 or emailing fairhousing@usdoj.gov. People also can contact Wrigley's office at 701-297-7400.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 123 in Burleigh County and 59 in Morton County. There have been 1,701 recoveries and 54 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 156 people have been hospitalized; 40 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 66,854 people, and conducted 85,479 total tests.
Concerned about COVID-19?
