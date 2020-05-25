North Dakota coronavirus news, May 25: Farm aid signup begins Tuesday

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm aid, testing help, stimulus payments and more.
Farm aid signup begins
Farmers on Tuesday can begin applying to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The program will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“These payments will help keep farmers afloat while market demand returns as our nation reopens and recovers,” federal Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said.
The aid is coming from two funding sources: $9.5 billion through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to compensate for losses due to price declines, and $6.5 billion through the Commodity Credit Corporation Charter Act to compensate for losses due to market disruptions.
“Producers can now go to the website to view payment rates for crops and livestock,” state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.
Information and application forms can be found at farmers.gov/cfap. Producers will apply through their local Farm Service Agency office. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 28.
USDA hopes to have payments out beginning in early to mid-June, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. Qualifying producers initially will receive 80% of their payment, with the rest being issued later in the year. Payments will be capped at $250,000 per producer.
Money for testing
The North Dakota Department of Health is getting $52.6 million from the federal government for coronavirus testing, according to Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
The money is through the National Center for Zoonotic, Vector-Borne and Enteric Diseases, which is part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
North Dakota has tested more than 65,000 people for the new coronavirus, with plans to ramp up to 6,000 tests per day in June.
Basic care residents
Gov. Doug Burgum recently announced an emergency rule change that will allow residents of basic care facilities in North Dakota to keep federal stimulus payments issued through the CARES Act.
There are 1,143 seniors living in 65 basic care facilities who are supported by the state paying part of their room and board. Under state rules, stimulus payments made to basic care residents were to be counted as income and kept by the state.
That isn’t what was intended under the federal program, Burgum said. The state has now changed the rules to allow the residents to use the federal aid however they choose.
Visitation is restricted at long-term care facilities in the state.
“Basic care residents can use these funds to help purchase electronic devices that allow them to communicate with family and friends, for example, or for any other needs,” Burgum said.
BPS district offices hours
Bismarck Public Schools offices at the Hughes Educational Center on North Washington Street are remaining closed to all visitors and nonessential staff during June.
Most Hughes staff will continue to work from home. A reentry plan is being developed with a tentative staff return date of Monday, July 6.
District phones are being transferred to voicemail on Friday afternoons as staff are able to flex their summer work hours. Offices will be closed Friday, July 3, for the Fourth of July holiday.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,457 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 131 in Burleigh County and 64 in Morton County. There have been 1,551 recoveries and 54 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 154 people have been hospitalized; 41 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 66,350 people, and conducted 84,503 total tests.
