North Dakota coronavirus news, May 24: Child care pandemic aid enhanced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: child care, college masks and more.
Child care aid
North Dakota families who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program are benefiting from additional federal funding authorized late last year in response to the pandemic. Congress in December approved $10 billion in supplemental funding in the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is waiving participating families’ co-payments. The effort began in April, for care provided in March.
Assistance generally is available to North Dakota families earning up to 60% of the state median income, which is $4,233 a month for a family of three. Family co-payments average about $150 per month.
The program pays for child care provided while parents work or attend school or training. Effective March 1 of this year through September 2022, it also will pay for up to three months of child care provided while parents are involved in job searching.
During the last state fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2020, the program served an average of 2,780 North Dakota children every month and provided about $1.3 million per month in child care subsidies, which is about $467 per child, per month. For more information or to apply, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/eligibility/index.html.
Williston State masks
Williston State College President John Miller has lifted the mask mandate for the campus and also the TrainND Northwest Campus.
The college will continue to supply disposable masks to employees and at major entrance points, but usage will be optional.
Other restrictions including limitations on event size, travel and campus visits also have been removed. The school plans to return to "pre-pandemic operational levels" for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
"Williston State College is committed to a return to a more typical campus atmosphere as we move into the summer and prepare for the fall of 2021," Miller said in an email to the campus community. "We will reestablish a regular working and learning environment, reimplement a full schedule of student opportunities and activities, and once again make the WSC campus and facilities available for community members to use."
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A.
North Dakotans can go to vaccinefinder.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are hosting vaccination clinics and are offering vaccine to the general public.
To register for a Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health clinic, go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for a Bismarck vaccination event. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health vaccination clinics are held at the Bismarck Event Center. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.
Morton County residents should go to https://www.ndvax.org and search for "Custer Health" or call 701-667-3370 to register for a clinic. Custer Health has added a new vaccination clinic location at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.