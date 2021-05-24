North Dakota coronavirus news, May 24: Child care pandemic aid enhanced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: child care, college masks and more.

Child care aid

North Dakota families who participate in the Child Care Assistance Program are benefiting from additional federal funding authorized late last year in response to the pandemic. Congress in December approved $10 billion in supplemental funding in the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services is waiving participating families’ co-payments. The effort began in April, for care provided in March.

Assistance generally is available to North Dakota families earning up to 60% of the state median income, which is $4,233 a month for a family of three. Family co-payments average about $150 per month.

The program pays for child care provided while parents work or attend school or training. Effective March 1 of this year through September 2022, it also will pay for up to three months of child care provided while parents are involved in job searching.