North Dakota coronavirus news, May 23: State gets food service training grant

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: training grant, food aid and more.

Food service training

North Dakota is getting a $778,000 federal grant to expand training statewide for school food service workers and managers, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

The state is one of eight getting money through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s regional Food and Nutrition Service Mountain Plains office. The grant will finance at least eight hours of training for 650 front-line food service workers and at least 40 hours for food service directors and managers.

The COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected school meal service across North Dakota, as schools had to contend with school closings for in-person instruction, staff turnover and supply chain disruptions, according to State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

“Making sure that our students have nutritious and tasty food available at school increases their ability to learn, because no one is able to learn well when they are hungry,” Baesler said. “This training grant will refresh the skills of our school food service workers and their supervisors, who play such an essential role in the education of our children.”

Cheryl Kennedy, administrator for the USDA Food and Nutrition Service Mountain Plains region, said school nutrition professionals in North Dakota “have made incredible strides in strengthening the school meals programs in recent years, and USDA is committed to supporting them in this effort.”

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in western and central North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are (all times are local):

Tuesday

Dodge, Central Avenue, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Killdeer, Dunn County Food Pantry, 125 Central Ave., 2-3 p.m.

Mandaree, Water Chief Hall, 105 4th Ave. SW, 3:20-4 p.m.

New Town, North Segment-Northern Lights, 710 East Ave., 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Plaza, Cenex parking lot, 9:15-10 a.m.

New Salem, 700 Ash Ave., 1-2 p.m.

Turtle Lake, Trinity Lutheran Church, 515 Kundert St., 1:45-2:30 p.m.

Garrison, 17 S. Main St., 12-7 p.m.

Underwood, Community Cupboard, 208 Lincoln Ave., 3-3:30 p.m.

Thursday

Carson, Carson Food Pantry, 123 N. Main St., 11:30 a.m. until gone

Mott, South Main, 1-1:30 p.m.

Elgin, 119 Main back alley, 1:30 p.m.

Hettinger, Hettinger Armory, 2:30 p.m.

Flasher, Flasher Area Food Pantry, 3-5:30 p.m.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3lkvv80.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.