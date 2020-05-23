North Dakota coronavirus news, May 23: Pandemic slows fundraising for Honor Flight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Fundraising efforts slowed, nursing home funding and more.

Honor Flight impacted

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed a Western North Dakota Honor Flight and is slowing fundraising efforts.

The organization announced three months ago it planned to raise $160,000 to send area veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit veterans memorials.

Since then, about 150 area veterans had applied to the program for 100 spots, said organizer Kathleen Bien. The group prioritizes selecting World War II veterans.

The group arranged the trip for this fall but, like many other events planned before COVID-19, it will be delayed until a later date, Bien said.

Western North Dakota Honor Flight announced Thursday its parent organization, the National Honor Flight Network, decided to suspend all honor flights around the country until Aug. 31. Although that’s roughly when the new local chapter planned to host its honor flight, the group is anticipating an accumulation of honor flights unable to visit the nation’s capital.

“There’s going to be such a backlog of flights that haven’t been able to go this year,” Bien said.