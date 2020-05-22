North Dakota coronavirus news, May 22: Animal rescues plan virtual 5K

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Virtual race, job openings, summer reading kickoff and more.

Animal rescues plan virtual 5K

Local animal rescue organizations are hosting their annual Race for Rescues 5K fun run and walk virtually this year because of the need to maintain social distancing and reduce large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the event, hosted by the Central Dakota Humane Society, Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue and Kitty City, will take place online at www.cdhs.net through June 5. It costs $35 to take part. Participants can complete the 5K at their own pace and in the place of their choosing at any time. Those who take part will receive a race T-shirt.

“We have set a goal for the race -- finding at least 500 runners and walkers who have a heart for animals and want to be part of the solution for homeless and injured pets,” said Cameo Skager, communications director for the humane society. “If everyone who loves animals would sign up and either run or walk, our organizations could provide more relief from suffering for homeless animals and more happy endings for pets and families.”

Health department has job openings