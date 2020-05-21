North Dakota coronavirus news, May 21: Medora Musical season opens June 19

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Medora Musical season opens, Mandan July 4 parade canceled and more.
Medora Musical plans set
The Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation has announced plans to open the Medora Musical’s 2020 season on June 19 with measures for social distancing.
Procedures will include reduced seating capacity, seating in every other row and increased spacing between groups. Guests are welcome but not required to wear masks.
Concession areas will have newly installed plastic sneeze guards. Vendors and staff will wear masks and gloves. Hand sanitizing stations will be available. New procedures will be in place for physically distanced entry and exit.
A kids segment of the musical will take place from seating rather than onstage.
Nightly showings will begin at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time. A second show per night starting at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time will be held on Saturdays and Sunday, beginning July 4.
Foundation spokesman Justin Fisk said the musical will feature a full cast and band and live horses onstage, as well as featured variety acts and a patriotic finale.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday at Medora.com. The musical draws 115,000 to 120,000 people each year in its June-to-September run of shows.
The Pitckfork Steak Fondue also opens June 19. The Medora Gospel Brunch opens June 24. Other shows’ openings will be announced online.
Mandan July 4 parade canceled
Mandan’s Independence Day parade has been canceled due to coronavirus safety concerns, but members of the Mandan Progress Organization say they’re trying to save other annual events.
“We’ve delayed one, dropped another and are now working hard to preserve two other events,” said retiring Executive Director Del Wetsch, referring to Buggies-N-Blues, the Independence Day Parade, Art in the Park and the Mandan Rodeo.
The parade was called after deliberation by the organization’s board and parade committee.
“The issues we couldn’t overcome included safely segregating people during the staging process at Dacotah Centennial Park and ensuring the spacing of spectators who sit along the route,” said incoming Director Dot Frank.
The organization is working to modify two other Fourth of July events -- the Mandan Rodeo and Art in the Park Festival. Those events present a better opportunity to accommodate social distancing and direct crowds, organizers said.
“At this point, we remain optimistic that the Rodeo and Art in the Park can continue,” Wetsch said.
Parade registrants will receive a full refund of their entry fee. Information regarding MPO events is available at www.MandanProgress.org.
Indoor pools opening
The indoor pools at the Bismarck State College Aquatic and Wellness Center will open on Friday.
The pools will be open during regular fitness facility hours with limited capacity based on state guidelines. Showers will be open. There is no use of the diving board nor the wibit water toys at this time. Aquatic fitness classes will resume in June. A pool schedule and the aquatic fitness schedule will be available online when finalized. The local swim club will resume practices in June.
Details for indoor swim lessons, lifeguard training and water safety instructor training held at the center are still in the planning stages. More information on registration and dates for those programs will be announced on the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District website, www.bisparks.org, when finalized.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 2,229 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 126 in Burleigh County and 64 in Morton County. There have been 1,340 recoveries and 51 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 144 people have been hospitalized; 39 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 61,279 people, and conducted 74,760 total tests.
