North Dakota coronavirus news, May 20: Northbound travelers reminded of rules

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Border rules, testing and shots.

Canada holiday

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding people who plan to visit Canada for the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend to be aware of the COVID-19 entry requirements.

Monday's Victoria Day Canadian holiday commemorates the birthday of British Queen Victoria in 1819. It's informally considered the beginning of the summer season in Canada, much the same as Memorial Day in the U.S.

Northbound travelers can help reduce wait times at the border by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission within 72 hours before arriving at the border.

Travelers also should have the necessary documents ready to present to the border services officer: their ArriveCAN receipt, passport or travel documents, proof of vaccination, and identification for all people in the vehicle.

Border wait times can be checked at https://bit.ly/3Pq2AgN.

For more rules and tips, go to https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/menu-eng.html or call 1-800-461-9999.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.