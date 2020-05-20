North Dakota coronavirus news, May 20: Historic sites reopen
North Dakota coronavirus news, May 20: Historic sites reopen

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has 1,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 117 in Burleigh County and 40 in Morton County. There have been 1,269 recoveries and 45 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 135 people have been hospitalized; 32 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 57,731 people, and conducted 69,902 total tests.

