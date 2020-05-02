North Dakota coronavirus news, May 2: Sanford rolling out antibody tests

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: antibody tests, pesticide exams, hospital help, gift cards, required masks and more.
Sanford antibody tests
Sanford Health in the coming weeks plans to roll out COVID-19 antibody testing throughout the health system’s geographic reach, which includes Bismarck.
The tests are meant to show whether someone had the coronavirus, in many cases with mild or no symptoms, and might have built up an immunity to it.
Sanford said its laboratory in Sioux Falls, S.D., has equipment in place to process antibody tests. After final preparations, the health system plans up to 1,200 tests daily.
Sanford plans to announce additional details as the testing becomes available.
Urban Indian Fund
Native Community Development Inc., better known as NATIVE Inc., has launched the North Dakota Urban Indian COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.
The goal is to help Native Americans in the Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks areas who need assistance with housing and temporary shelter due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Applicants can submit an inquiry by going to the website atwww.ndnadc.org or by contacting Vincent McCloud at 701-595-5181, then dial 3.
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded more grants from its Relief Fund.
The money is going to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and energy industry pressures.
The foundation to date has awarded 19 grants totaling $55,000. The most recent awards are to food programs in Stanley and Williston.
Donations to the fund can be made online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF, P.O. Box 371, Williston, N.D. 58802-0371. Donations are tax-deductible.
Gift Card Blitz
Four financial institutions have offered to help businesses receive face value of their discounted gift cards sold through the Mandan Business Gift Card Blitz.
The promotion hosted by the Mandan Progress Organization gives shoppers a way to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business gift cards worth $30 are sold for $20.
Starion Bank, Dakota Community Bank, Security First Bank and American Bank Center each has committed to sponsoring a gift card sale “blitz.” The original formula for the discounted gift card sale required participating businesses to carry a $5 loss on each card purchased.
“The generosity of these four banks will ensure local merchants can capture the full, face value,” MPO Director Dot Frank said. “During these difficult times, every bit of revenue is particularly needed by small businesses.”
Two online gift card sales remain -- on Monday and on Thursday. Each starts at noon. The site won’t go live until the sale begins. It can be accessed through the MPO Facebook page or directly at http://MandanGiftCards.square.site.
Pesticide exams available
North Dakotans who want to become certified for commercial, public or dealer pesticide application now have an option for an in-person exam.
Exams will be offered to May 15 on the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo and at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck. They will be offered in large rooms so applicants and proctors can practice physical distancing, according to Andrew Thostenson, North Dakota State University Extension pesticide program specialist. Each room will be sanitized between groups, and other federal guidelines will be followed.
People can order the study materials and register for an exam time at: https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/extension/pesticides.
"Applicators and dealers who were certified through April 1, 2020, do not need to do anything now because Gov. (Doug) Burgum's executive order extended their deadline to recertify," Thostenson said. "This in-person exam is required only for new or lapsed commercial, public and dealer certifications."
People who want new private certification can complete the online training through their county NDSU Extension office and don't have to take a proctored exam.
More hospital help
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $135.2 million to 59 hospitals and health care providers in North Dakota, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.
The money through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package is going to hospitals and providers in rural areas that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding is the third round of funding from the Provider Relief Fund.
Grocery store masks
SpartanNash, which operates Dan's Supermarkets, is requiring customers and workers to wear face masks.
The restriction does not apply to people who have medical conditions that prohibit them from wearing a mask.
“We recognize this change may be difficult for some, but we trust our store guests and associates will do the right thing out of the safety and best interest for all,” Interim President and CEO Dennis Eidson said in a statement.
SpartanNash earlier installed sneeze guards at its retail stores, pharmacies and Quick Stop fuel centers. The sneeze guards at cashier stations, deli counters, pharmacies, customer service counters and fuel center checkouts are sanitized regularly.
Grafton center takes steps
The Life Skills and Transition Center in Grafton has taken steps to address safety for residents and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.
The center is part of the North Dakota Department of Human Services and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The center has identified an isolation area and a core team of medical professionals and direct support staff who can provide care should any person test positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Susan Foerster. The center also has a supply of personal protective equipment on hand, and all employees are required to wear a mask and participate in a health screen before beginning their work shifts.
The center also is working to provide new routines and some sense of normalcy for the people who live there.
“We made some adjustments to our day program schedule to provide more opportunities for physical and occupational therapy, expanded use of the onsite pool and gymnasium for recreational activities, and added wellness activities like crafting, yoga, mindfulness mediation, healthy cooking classes and other activities,” Foerster said.
Visitation is restricted. Center residents can continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, computers and other electronic devices.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 80 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 510 recoveries and 24 deaths. A total of 90 people have been hospitalized; 32 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 31,547 tests, with 30,394 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.