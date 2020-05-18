North Dakota coronavirus news, May 18: Friends and Neighbors Day canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: ag facility, Fort Union, financial counseling and more.
Friends and Neighbors Day
The annual Friends and Neighbors Day at the federal agricultural research facility at Mandan has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Area 4 Research Farm and U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service Northern Great Plains Research Lab hosts the open house every July at the 108-year-old, 15-acre campus.
The event will return next year, Technical Information Specialist Cal Thorson said.
Community Foundation grants
The North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded nearly $210,000 in its second round of COVID-19 response grants.
The money through the foundation’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund is going to 44 organizations across the state working to improve the quality of life for residents.
“We are pleased to be able to support nonprofits and residents in North Dakota during this crisis,” Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dvorak said.
Groups in the Bismarck-Mandan area getting money include Burleigh County Council on Aging, Morton County Council on Aging, Bridging the Dental Gap, Sacred Pipe Resource Center, The Banquet, Aid Inc., Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe, Hope Manor Foundation Inc., Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, Welcome House Inc. and Ministry on the Margins.
The North Dakota Community Foundation promotes charitable giving and philanthropy. The nonprofit administers more than 700 charitable funds, including 67 community foundations, more than 150 scholarship funds and many donor-advised funds in the state.
The foundation last month awarded nearly $250,000 to 54 organizations in its first round of grants.
Fort Union Rendezvous
Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site in northwestern North Dakota has canceled the 2020 Rendezvous scheduled for June 18-21.
The National Park Service announced the decision, citing “an abundance of caution” during the pandemic.
“The popular Rendezvous event attracts more than 3,000 participants and visitors and is supported by more than 100 volunteers,” site Superintendent Alice Hart said. “Current guidance for social distancing and limitations on large gatherings make it unsafe to hold such an event in the near future.”
The park is planning digital outreach for the week of Rendezvous, including a social media campaign celebrating past events.
For more information go to the park website, www.nps.gov/fous, or the site’s facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/FortUnionTradingPostNHS/.
Free financial counseling
The Village Family Service Center is offering a limited amount of free financial counseling sessions to people whose finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There typically is a $25 fee for a session. The free service is being offered to people who have experienced a job loss, reduced income or increased expenses due to the new coronavirus.
Financial counselors can help clients budget, create a financial action plan or set up a debt management plan.
“Now more than ever is the time for people to take a closer look at their finances and make both short- and long-term plans, regardless of their current financial situation,” said Tina Anim, program director for The Village Financial Resource Center.
To protect the health of clients and staff, sessions are being offered online or over the phone. To set up an appointment, call 1-800-450-4019, or go to www.HelpwithMoney.org for more information.
The Village Family Service Center provides behavioral health services across North Dakota and Minnesota, including mental health counseling, in-home family therapy, financial counseling and employee assistance programs.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,931 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 116 in Burleigh County and 40 in Morton County. There have been 1,219 recoveries and 44 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 133 people have been hospitalized; 32 remain so. State and private labs have conducted tests on 56,561 people, and conducted 65,911 total tests.
