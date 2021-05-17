North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines.

Aid for the arts

The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The emergency funding aims to support the arts sector as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. It's part of the $135 million allocated for the Arts Endowment in the federal aid package.

“The release of these American Rescue Plan funds marks an important step in the economic recovery of the creative sector,” NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers said in a statement. "The knowledge of NDCA about the arts and culture landscape in North Dakota makes it an ideal steward of federal dollars."

ND Council on the Arts will formulate a distribution plan for the money, which will be doled out through a grant application process in early June.

Testing and vaccines