North Dakota coronavirus news, May 16: State unveils health blog

Coronavirus need to know

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: health blog, food aid and more.

Health blog

The state Health Department has introduced a blog on its website called Knowtify that aims to inform North Dakotans on a variety of topics including COVID-19.

The blog at knowtify.health.nd.gov includes written articles, video segments, audio interviews and infographics.

New content will be added regularly on health and wellness, immunization, safety, seasonal topics, nutrition, fitness, medical education and more.

“The (department) has very active social media sites and excellent resources on its website. The Knowtify blog brings this information together in one place, sortable by topic,” department spokeswoman Marie Moe said. “In a time where it can sometimes be difficult for people to know what is true when they are online, the Knowtify blog provides a trusted source of content that has been verified by public health professionals.”

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in northwestern North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are:

Tuesday

  • Stanley, South Complex, 8103 61st St. NW, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Bowbells, United Methodist Church, back parking lot, 3:20-5 p.m.
  • Lignite, Community Center, 216 Main St., 3:30 p.m.
  • Crosby, Concordia Lutheran Church, 204 Main St. NE, 5-6 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Wildrose, Fire Hall, 9:30 a.m.
  • Ray, 20 1st Ave. E., 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Thursday

  • Tioga, Fire Department, 810 N. Welo St., 10:30 a.m.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. 

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.

