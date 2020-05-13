North Dakota coronavirus news, May 13: Williston oil show canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: oil show, bull riding, trials and more.
Oil show canceled
The 2020 Bakken Oil Product and Service Show in Williston has been called off.
“For 10 years now, the (show) has been the place in the Williston basin to check out the latest and greatest products and services and connect and do business,” The DAWA Team, which organizes the show, said in a statement. “Due to current market conditions, many companies are not in the position to take advantage of the show’s opportunities this year.”
Oil prices collapsed this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic as travel halted around the world and some businesses closed.
This year’s show, scheduled in early October, was to be the final one.
People with questions can contact The DAWA group at 701-577-1100 or info@bakkenoilshow.com.
PBR event postponed
The annual Professional Bull Riders event at the Bismarck Events Center has been postponed.
The Dakota Community Bank & Trust PBR Bull Riding Challenge was scheduled June 19-20. The event has been called off “out of caution for the health of fans, bull riders and the staff,” the Event Center said in a statement.
New dates will be announced later. Purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates. Ticket holders who can’t make the new dates will be given refunds.
Federal jury trials
Postponing of federal jury trials in North Dakota has again been extended.
U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte on Tuesday postponed jury trials scheduled from March 16 to July 3. Previous orders had end dates of April 10, May 1 and May 31.
Trial-specific deadlines in criminal cases are postponed, but such deadlines in civil cases remain.
Grand jury proceedings will resume in June. Welte also has authorized video and telecommunications for certain proceedings.
Pork donation
Farmers Union Enterprises has teamed up with North Dakota Farmers Union to donate 30,000 pounds of pork ribs to the Great Plains Food Bank.
The donation completes an effort distributing 150,000 pounds of pork to food banks in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana.
“Food banks are doing all they can to meet the increased demand for food given COVID-19 and high unemployment,” NDFU President Mark Watne said. “This donation is one way we can help feed hungry families.”
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 106 in Burleigh County and 38 in Morton County. There have been 969 recoveries and 40 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 127 people have been hospitalized; 37 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 48,945 tests, with 47,298 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.