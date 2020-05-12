North Dakota coronavirus news, May 12: state updates parenting resources

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: aiding parents, preventing isolation and more.
Parents Lead resources
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is making available new resources through the Parents Lead program.
“As the school year comes to an end, parents and families are once again adjusting to change,” Behavioral Health Division Director Pamela Sagness said. “Providing new and updated information is one way we are continuing to support families during these challenging times.”
The new Parents Lead resources include how to help children handle stress and anxiety, how to co-parent during the pandemic, safe ways to promote social interaction virtually, tips for dealing with adult children moving home and a 30-day parenting challenge of fun activities to do with family while social distancing.
The resources can be found online at www.parentslead.org/COVID-19.
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded more grants from its Relief Fund.
The money is going to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and energy industry pressures.
The foundation to date has awarded 23 grants totaling $66,000. The most recent awards are to the Family Crisis Shelter for operating costs and to the Divide County Food Pantry.
“While we don’t know how long this temporary economic crisis will last, we do know that we continue to see -- week after week -- the growth in need across our region,” said Ward Koeser, president of the foundation’s board. “We hope to continue funding organizations and groups undertaking worthwhile relief and recovery work throughout our region for as long as we are able.”
Donations to the fund can be made online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF, P.O. Box 371, Williston, N.D. 58802-0371. Donations are tax-deductible.
Anti-isolation grant
The federal Administration for Community Living recently awarded the North Dakota Department of Human Services a $300,000 grant to help meet the needs of older adults and people with disabilities during the pandemic.
“Grant funding will be focused on addressing and preventing isolation, which we know can negatively impact individuals’ health and well-being, and on ensuring older adults and people with disabilities can access the care, support services and supplies they need to remain living in the community,” Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas Maier said.
The department is partnering with ND Assistive to provide technology solutions to nursing homes and basic care facilities -- especially those in rural areas -- so that facility residents, their families and caregivers can stay connected.
The Long-Term Care Association is surveying its members to identify technology and other communications needs.
“It is vital that we continue to limit the risk to individuals in nursing homes and other congregate care settings,” Department Executive Director Chris Jones said. “That means continuing to prohibit in-person visiting. This grant funding will help us strengthen social connections, reducing the isolation and loneliness of facility residents and relieving some of the anxiety we know families are feeling because they cannot now safely visit loved ones.”
Information about services and supports for older adults and people with disabilities is available online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net, or by contacting the Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 1-855-462-5465 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central time, or by emailing CareChoice@nd.gov.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 105 in Burleigh County and 37 in Morton County. There have been 877 recoveries and 38 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 122 people have been hospitalized; 38 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 47,832 tests, with 46,261 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
