North Dakota coronavirus news, May 11: Miss North Dakota canceled

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Miss North Dakota, gas prices, graduations and more.
Miss North Dakota canceled
The Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Outstanding Teen competitions have been called off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision comes after the Miss America organization postponed its annual competition. Both the national and state competitions are to resume next year. Everyone who qualified for this year's state competitions will remain eligible next year.
Miss North Dakota 2019 Haley Wolfe and Miss North Dakota Outstanding Teen 2019 Kaylee Moss will hold their titles another year.
"The health and safety of our candidates, families and volunteers is our top priority in making the decision to reschedule our state competition," Miss North Dakota Board President Debbie Richter said.
Gas prices on the rise
Gas prices are rising again after dropping for 16 weeks, as more businesses begin to reopen in some states, including in North Dakota.
The average gas price in the state on Monday was $1.66, a 3-cent increase from last week, AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer said.
Gas prices typically follow oil prices, which had collapsed this spring amid the coronavirus pandemic as travel halted around the world and some businesses closed. Demand for oil has rebounded somewhat in recent days, prompting a slight increase in crude prices. Nationwide, the average gas price is $1.84, up 6 cents from last week, according to AAA.
NDSU nursing pins
The North Dakota State University School of Nursing at Sanford Health will hold its annual pinning ceremony for 32 graduates via a vehicle parade Friday at 11 a.m.
Vehicles will line up on Avenue B and turn right at Seventh Street, pulling into the loading zone at the front of the School of Nursing building for a "senior salute," according to the school. Faculty and staff will greet graduates, and they will receive a gift bag with their nursing pins and gifts.
Faculty, staff and other guests will also hold signs and noise makers to cheer for the students.
Graduates not able to attend can participate virtually and will receive their pins in the mail. The school will hold a virtual pinning ceremony the same day at 5 p.m.
Williston State graduation
Williston State College has announced plans for its virtual graduation ceremony.
The school's 59th commencement will be Friday at 10 a.m. as a Facebook Watch Party on the WSC Facebook page, @willistonstate, to enable friends and family to watch together and share congratulatory messages for graduates.
The virtual commencement video also will be available on the WSC YouTube channel, @willistonstate, and the college's website at www.willistonstate.edu/graduation.
“Graduation is a celebration of academic accomplishment,” President John Miller said. “While we may be unable to host a traditional ceremony, it is important that we recognize the accomplishments of our students.”
Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees in fall 2019, spring 2020 and summer 2020 will be recognized during the virtual ceremony. The school anticipates awarding 452 degrees to 277 graduates in 14 programs.
Students can arrange to pick up their diploma package by contacting wsc.records@willistonstate.edu.
For more information, contact Kim Wray, vice president for academic affairs, at 701-774-4500 or kimberli.wray@willistonstate.edu.
CHI St. Alexius masks
People over the age of 2 who are entering CHI St. Alexius Health hospitals and clinics are asked to wear their own fabric mask or homemade face covering starting Tuesday.
The health system's facilities have been supplying medical-grade disposable masks. The change will conserve personal protective equipment for health care workers and emergency responders, CHI St. Alexius said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides instructions on making homemade face coverings on its website, at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 104 in Burleigh County and 37 in Morton County. There have been 846 recoveries and 36 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 115 people have been hospitalized; 34 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 47,014 tests, with 45,496 coming back negative.
