North Dakota coronavirus news, May 11: Bismarck volunteer heading overseas

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: volunteer, food aid and more.
Peace Corps volunteer
Bismarck resident Blaine Cronrath is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s global evacuation in March 2020.
The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cronrath is a University of Mary graduate with a bachelor’s degree in history education. He will serve as an education volunteer in the Eastern Caribbean.
“My initial attraction to the Peace Corps was the opportunity to immerse myself in a culture other than my own," he said. "As I have grown, I have found myself more attracted to the opportunity to serve in a country that needs my skill set.”
Mobile food pantry
Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in southern North Dakota this week.
Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are:
Wednesday
- Hettinger, Hettinger Armory, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Gackle, 117 Spruce St. W., 9:45 a.m.
- Forbes, American Legion, 2:30-6 p.m. or until gone
- Ellendale, Ellendale Community Food Pantry, 504 2nd Ave. N., 2:30-3:30 p.m.
- Ashley, Ashley Area Food Pantry, 4-5 p.m.
- Lisbon, Ransom County Fairgrounds, 4:30 p.m.
Testing and vaccines
A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.
People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.
Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.
General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.