North Dakota coronavirus news, May 10: North Dakota gets more FEMA pandemic aid

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal aid, insurance, tests and shots.

FEMA aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recently announced that it has provided $8.9 million in additional aid for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued a year ago. FEMA has now provided a total of $97.1 million for the North Dakota pandemic response to date.

The latest $8.9 million will go toward the cost of expanding the state Health Department’s COVID-19 lab services.

Blue Cross benefits

North Dakota's largest health insurer is now offering a special enrollment period through Aug. 15.

The ending date had been May 15, but President Joe Biden recently extended an order providing Americans more time to sign up for health care coverage during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coverage options will have plan start dates through Sept. 1. The special enrollment period will offer individual health plans found both on and off the marketplace exchange.