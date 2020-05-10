North Dakota coronavirus news, May 10: Mandan Litter Clean-Up Day set

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Mandan litter, health centers, prescription drugs and more.
Mandan Litter Clean-Up Day
The City of Mandan Community Beautification Committee and the Mandan Progress Organization are moving forward with their Annual Community Litter Clean-Up Day, but with coronavirus-related precautions.
The event is Saturday. Volunteers will be assigned to a cleanup route and directed via e-mail to a 9 a.m. starting location. No more than 10 people will be assigned to a route.
Volunteers are asked to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizer and other supplies will be provided, along with snacks and beverages. Organizers also are working to secure face coverings and medical gloves.
Volunteers must register at www.cityofmandan.com/register by midnight Tuesday, and they’re asked to indicate the number of children under 12. Volunteers can expect to receive route assignments, maps and instructions by Friday.
Each year more than 200 volunteers collect hundreds of bags of trash from ditches along major roadways. Businesses, civic organizations and youth groups are invited to take a route. Participants have an opportunity to win prizes.
Learn to Live offered
The state’s largest health insurance carrier is offering a free mental health program to members on most plans.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota’s Learn to Live provides online, self-directed health programs and real-time coaching services from licensed clinicians for depression, insomnia, social anxiety, stress, anxiety and worry, and substance abuse.
"We know the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of coronavirus disease is stressful, causing fear and anxiety,” Blues President and CEO Dan Conrad said. “If individuals were already experiencing mental health issues, symptoms may be heightened."
To access the code for the free service, people should contact their employer or call Blue Cross Blue Shield Member Services at 844-363-8457.
Aid for health centers
Four community health centers in North Dakota are getting a total of $1 million in federal funding, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The money is through the Health Resources and Services Administration, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services.
The funding is to support the expansion of coronavirus testing capacity.
Coal Country Community Health Center in Beulah is getting $243,000 and Northland Health Partners Community in Turtle Lake $194,000.
Other grants are $354,000 to Family Healthcare Center in Fargo and $209,000 to Spectra Health in Grand Forks.
“Tracking the spread of COVID-19 is a central part of ensuring we can safely open the economy, and (the) funds will help us expand these efforts,” Hoeven said.
Prescription drugs caution
The Omaha Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is urging people to secure prescription medications to guard against misuse and abuse as families stay home more during the coronavirus outbreak.
The caution is part of the DEA’s Secure Your Meds campaign.
“Overdose deaths from pharmaceutical medications account for 46% of all drug overdose deaths in the United States,” said Richard Salter Jr., Omaha Division special agent in charge. “This is more than cocaine, heroin or methamphetamine. By safeguarding and properly disposing of unused medications, we will save lives.”
The DEA hosts National Prescription Drug Take Back Day twice a year. The pandemic prompted the agency to postpone its spring event that had been scheduled for April 25. It will be rescheduled when the health crisis recedes.
In the meantime, the agency is urging families to set aside expired, unwanted or unused medicines in their homes and secure them.
More information can be found at: www.DEATakeBack.com.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 103 in Burleigh County and 36 in Morton County. There have been 792 recoveries and 35 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 110 people have been hospitalized; 29 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 44,869 tests, with 43,378 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
