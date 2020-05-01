North Dakota coronavirus news, May 1: Federal school aid flows to North Dakota

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal aid, workforce additions and more.
Federal school aid
North Dakota schools are getting $33 million in federal money to address needs related to the coronavirus pandemic, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced.
School districts have broad discretion in what they can do with money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program, according to Baesler.
“School districts will be able to use these funds where they are needed most,” she said. “The Department of Public Instruction will not micromanage how local school districts spend this money. Our local school boards and leaders know what their most pressing needs are.”
An application can be obtained on the state Department of Public Instruction website at: https://www.nd.gov/dpi/esser-funding.
North Dakota’s school buildings have been closed to in-person student instruction since mid-March. Teachers have been providing instruction by distance learning.
Workforce center
About 750 people have registered with the state's Workforce Coordination Center, an effort to expand the emergency workforce available during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program is a collaborative effort of many agencies, including Job Service North Dakota, the National Guard, and the state departments of labor, health, information technology and human resources. Gov. Doug Burgum activated it March 31.
The state is looking for people with experience in nursing, laboratory work and administration, contact tracing, and information analyzing. About 200 people have been placed in volunteer and paid positions so far through the center.
"In just under a month, more than 750 North Dakotans have answered the call to help their state through this COVID-19 pandemic,” Burgum said. “Although we have not needed to utilize all Workforce Coordination Center registrants yet, we are truly grateful for those who have expressed their willingness to serve.”
For more information or to register, go to www.ndresponse.gov/help or call 701-328-0400. COVID-19 position openings can be found at www.nd.gov/careers.
Aid for higher ed
Colleges and universities in North Dakota that serve tribal members, minority students and low-income students are getting a combined $7.2 million through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The goal is to ensure that learning can continue during the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Thirteen schools are getting money. They include Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates, $1.4 million; United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, $1.2 million; Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town, $401,000; Bismarck State College, $46,000; and Dickinson State, $32,000.
The schools can use the money to cover the cost of technology associated with transitioning to distance education, grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students, faculty and staff training, operational costs such as lost revenue, reimbursements for prior expenses, and payroll.
Tribal funding awarded
More airport funds
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 1,107 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 79 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 482 recoveries and 23 deaths. A total of 86 people have been hospitalized; 27 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 29,525 tests, with 28,418 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.