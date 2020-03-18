North Dakota coronavirus news, March 18: YMCA facilities close; child care still open

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: coal group, courts, YMCA, theaters and more.
YMCA facilities close
Family Wellness in Mandan and the Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck have closed.
The Y potentially plans to reopen Tuesday and Family Wellness on Wednesday, April 1.
Child care facilities at both locations will remain open, with additional cleaning and sanitation measures in place.
AARP closes Tax-Aide sites
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide sites in all 11 North Dakota locations, including three in Bismarck and one in Dickinson, have been closed.
The program is the nation's largest free, volunteer-based tax preparation and assistance service.
"Tax-Aide is prioritizing the health of taxpayers, our volunteers and the communities we serve by suspending service until further notice," AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson said in a statement.
Coal group cancels meeting
The Lignite Energy Council is canceling its 47th Annual Meeting slated for April 15-16.
The trade group representing the state’s coal industry plans to extend its fall meeting to two days, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. The event usually draws between 300 and 400 participants. Members who have already submitted registrations, sponsorships or exhibitor fees will be refunded.
Courts announce changes
Federal courthouses in Bismarck and North Dakota's other large cities are remaining open, with most business continuing as usual. However, people who are considered at high risk for having COVID-19 will be denied entry to U.S. District Court.
This includes people who have recently traveled to, or had contact with someone who traveled to, global hot spots China, South Korea, Italy or Iran; people who have been asked by a medical professional to self-quarantine; people who have been diagnosed with the disease or had contact with someone who has been diagnosed; and people showing symptoms.
Separately, the North Dakota Supreme Court Law Library and Legal Self-Help Center have closed to all walk-in patrons until further notice. Staff will provide help services by phone and email.
State treasurer office makes changes
State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said her office will continue regular operations through Friday, then her staff will begin to work from home Monday, with physical access to the office available only from 9-10:30 a.m.
A dropbox is available outside of those hours, and the office is available by phone and email. Schmidt said the changes are to reduce person-to-person contact during the coronavirus pandemic.
Movie theaters close
The two movie theaters in Bismarck have closed.
Both the Grand Theatres and AMC Classic Bismarck have posted on their websites that they are closed until further notice.
Animal shelter closes
The Central Dakota Humane Society shelter will be closing to public visitors including volunteers for the foreseeable future, and its annual Bene-Pet 2020 Great Catsby Gala Dinner & Auction fundraiser has been rescheduled for Aug. 1.
People who hold tickets can use them at the Aug. 1 event or contact the shelter for a refund.
People wanting to adopt a pet also should first call the shelter, at 701-667-2020.
Park sites close visitor centers
National Park Service sites in North Dakota have closed their visitor centers until further notice.
The sites include Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site and Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site.
"Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, roads, trails, campgrounds, and picnic areas will remain open to provide healthy options for the public to enjoy," the National Park Service said in a statement.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has six confirmed cases of COVID-19: a Morton County woman in her 30s, a Burleigh County man in his 50s, a Burleigh County woman in her 20s, two Ward County men in their 60s, and a Cass County woman in her 20s. None has been hospitalized. All are recovering at home.
The health department has tested 274 people for the virus, with 268 coming back negative.