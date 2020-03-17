North Dakota coronavirus news, March 17: University of Mary suspends in-person classes

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: conversation resources, MDU, legislative committees, oil patch hub and public libraries.
University of Mary suspends in-person classes
The University of Mary is discontinuing in-person classes on its Bismarck campus.
The school earlier had decided to stay open but give students the option of finishing the semester without attending classes in person by making arrangements with their instructors.
President James Shea in a statement to campus members on Monday said "We have been surprised by how few of you thus far have chosen to transition to online instruction."
From Wednesday on, in-person classes and the regular campus schedule are suspended.
"The remainder of the week will be reserved for travel and to allow our faculty the chance to transition all of their classes to a fully online format for the rest of the term," Shea said.
Classes will begin again on Monday. Students wishing to remain on campus as they complete their courses online will need to fill out a form.
Resources available for talking to children
The North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division is offering resources to help parents and other adults talk to children about the coronavirus pandemic.
The information is through the division’s Parents Lead program. It's available online at: www.parentslead.org.
“News about the coronavirus is everywhere, and concern over this virus can result in families feeling anxious,” Division Director Pamela Sagness said. “We all play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate, and minimizes anxiety or fear.”
The new resources offer tips such as establishing a normal routine, having ongoing conversations, recognizing signs of stress and staying calm. Resources are available to support age-appropriate conversations with toddlers-to-preschool, elementary, middle school and high school students.
MDU takes coronavirus-related steps
Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities is taking several steps related to the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on customers.
Customers will not be disconnected for nonpayment of natural gas or electric bills. MDU will work with customers on payment plan options. The utility also is seeking regulatory approval to waive late fees.
MDU also said it is taking certain measures to help protect employees and guard against the spread of COVID-19, the disease that results from the virus, in customer homes and facilities. That includes social distancing, which is recommended by federal health officials.
“These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service,” MDU said.
MDU serves about 143,000 electric customers and 275,000 natural gas customers in 262 communities in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.
Bismarck-Mandan public libraries announce changes
The Morton Mandan Public Library has closed through Sunday. The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library remains open but is suspending library programs and meeting room usage.
The Mandan library said it will waive fines during the shutdown. Passport services and census support will be available by appointment only.
Services that will continue to be available include: the doorstep library, curbside pickup, e-resources, modified bookmobile services and Wi-Fi from the parking lot.
The library statement said it plans to resume normal business hours on Monday, though "We strongly recommend patrons who are feeling ill to stay home."
The Bismarck library said its restrictions take effect Wednesday. Those who have prepaid for meeting room reservations can get a refund or donate the fee to the library. The library said it also is encouraging nonhealthy people to stay away.
Williston cancels public meetings
The North Dakota oil patch hub of Williston has canceled all public meetings until further notice.
“As the city of Williston, we are very concerned about the coronavirus, especially as it is multiplying rapidly across this country,” Mayor Howard Klug said Monday at a special meeting of the city commission. “As people know around here, we have people from all over this country that are constantly coming to the city of Williston for work. With that in mind, the city of Williston is going to take some steps.”
The move applies to city meetings and others such as Convention and Visitors Bureau and Economic Development board meetings, the Williston Herald reported.
Legislative interim committees to meet
Two powerful committees of state lawmakers plan to meet Thursday morning at the state Capitol, though the public is encouraged to watch online at video.legis.nd.gov.
The 16-member Legislative Management, which guides the Legislature's interim work, meets at 9:30 a.m. in the Senate chamber. The 42-member Budget Section, which makes certain budget decisions between legislative sessions, meets at 10:30 a.m. in the same place.
Lawmakers of either committee may be present via telecommunications.
Both meetings will be livestreamed for the public to view. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs Legislative Management, said the meetings will carry out essential work such as accepting federal funds to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak.
From now on, interim committee chairpersons will consult with Pollert about canceling scheduled meetings, Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said. Some meetings might not be suited for remote conferencing, he added.
“The meetings this week will be a good test of the process,” Bjornson said. “We will continue to examine options to safely allow the interim process to progress.”
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 149 people for the virus, with 148 coming back negative. The state is no longer listing "pending" results, since health care providers no longer need to get health department permission to send tests to the state lab.