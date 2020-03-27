North Dakota coronavirus news, March 27: U-Mary calls off graduation

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: U-Mary graduation, boat ramps and more.
U-Mary graduation plans
A traditional commencement ceremony will not take place at the University of Mary this year as public health officials continue to caution against large gatherings.
Graduation had been scheduled for 2 p.m. on April 25. At that time, the university’s president, Monsignor James Shea, will hold a livestream “to offer some words of encouragement and a blessing for those who would otherwise have been in cap and gown at the Bismarck Event Center at that hour,” he wrote in a letter to the campus this week.
U-Mary plans to hold a “double commencement” on April 24, 2021, to honor both this year’s and next year’s graduates.
The school also is making changes to its year-round campus experience, in which students can take courses over the summer to complete their degrees faster. The classes will be offered entirely online, Shea wrote.
Sanford updates policy
Sanford Health has updated its visitor policy.
Visitors no longer are allowed in Sanford Health hospitals, with the following exceptions:
For births, NICU, pediatrics: One predetermined visitor allowed daily.
End of life: determined on a case-by-case basis.
End of life COVID-19 patient: One predetermined visitor allowed daily. Visitor must follow protective measures including masking and must self-quarantine for 14 days following visit.
Patients should not bring a guest for Sanford clinic visits and outpatient appointments unless the patient is a minor or an adult in need of assistance.
People with COVID-19 symptoms should call their regular health care provider -- not come in person to a clinic.
For more information, go to sanfordhealth.org.
Blue Cross changes
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, the state’s largest health insurance carrier, is giving customers more time to pay their premiums.
The company is extending the 31-day requirement to 62 days for all those with individual plans or small group coverage -- businesses with under 50 employees.
The company will work with larger businesses directly on a case-by-case basis to determine alternative payment plans.
“In support of our communities and the impact this pandemic is having on our economy, we encourage all members and employer groups to pay their premiums as best they can,” President and CEO Dan Conrad said in a statement. “However, we recognize that we need to do all we can to support our members and ensure we remove the financial barriers they may have in getting care.”
As businesses are forced to reduce hours or lay off employees, Blue Cross Blue Shield also is allowing greater flexibility in eligibility requirements.
Fishing guidance
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is encouraging anglers to practice social distancing while loading and unloading at boat ramps, and fishing at popular shore areas.
Anglers looking to enjoy the nice weather this weekend by fishing open water on the Missouri River System can check the status of boat ramps at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The agency will post ramp status updates as they occur.
Anglers who shore-fish also are urged to keep a safe distance from others. Game and Fish will be monitoring popular areas to determine if high-traffic areas need to be closed.
“We encourage people to get outside and fish and enjoy the outdoors,” Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand said. “But we also need to practice the recommendations for minimizing the risk of spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Symphony concert postponed
The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will not hold its "Star Crossed Love" concert planned for April 18, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Please keep your tickets, as we are currently reviewing our options and will be in touch as further decisions are made," Executive Director Mike Gardner said.
For more information, contact the organization at 701-258-8345 or email bmso@midconetwork.com.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19: 24 in Burleigh County, 11 in Morton County, 10 in Cass County, six in Stark County, four in Ward County, three in Ramsey County, two in Pierce County, and one each in Walsh, Dunn, Foster, McHenry and McIntosh counties. State and private labs have conducted 2,492 total tests, with 2,427 coming back negative. There have been 13 hospitalizations, one death, and 15 recoveries.
Concerned about COVID-19?
