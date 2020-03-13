North Dakota coronavirus news, March 13: State releases event recommendations

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Event recommendations, the Legislature, nursing homes, mosques, cancer center and toilet paper.
Event recommendations
Gov. Doug Burgum and the state Department of Health have released recommendations for events and public gatherings in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
The recommendations outline different strategies based on three levels of risk, or thresholds.
“These recommendations are designed to help leaders, event organizers and others determine which actions are needed to mitigate and contain the spread of coronavirus,” Burgum said. “While North Dakota is currently at the lowest risk level, with one confirmed case of COVID-19 and no evidence of community spread, event organizers are free to implement more stringent restrictions. We anticipate crossing these thresholds as community spread of COVID-19 arrives in North Dakota.”
The state recommends “minimally restrictive” measures for low risk, which applies when there is no evidence of community transmission of COVID-19, the disease that results from the coronavirus.
For medium risk, which applies if there is community transmission somewhere in the state, the recommendation is for authorities to consider canceling or rescheduling events in that area, or if a large number of people from that area are expected to attend.
High risk means there is widespread community transition. The recommendation is for authorities to cancel or postpone all events that involve the potential for disease transmission.
The full 14-page guidance can be found at: https://www.health.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/Files/MSS/coronavirus/NDDoH_Event_Recommendations.pdf.
Legislative committees
One interim committee of the Legislature has canceled its meeting.
Rep. George Keiser, R-Bismarck, who chairs the interim Health Care Committee, said several presenters who were to appear Wednesday to provide input on three bill drafts are with companies that have implemented travel restrictions. Keiser also said anything to stem the transmission of the virus is worth the effort, and that the committee has until late September to complete its work, "more than adequate time."
The committee was one of five set to meet next week. The list includes the 42-member Budget Section.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who chairs a powerful committee of state lawmakers who guide interim work, said he has consulted with Legislative Council Director John Bjornson about canceling next week's meetings due to the virus, but that as of Thursday evening the meetings are still scheduled.
"We're still going to go day by day and see what happens," Pollert said.
As for the interim Health Care Committee, chairmen "have the latitude of what they feel they need to do," he said.
Long-term care facility guidance
The health department met with long-term care providers Friday morning to discuss recommendations for visitor restrictions.
The agency is suggesting facilities limit visitation only to immediate family members of residents in critical condition or at the end of their lives. All who enter providers' buildings should be screened for respiratory symptoms or possible exposure to the virus, and they should wash their hands when they enter. The state encourages facilities to set up remote communication capabilities for residents and others.
The guidance correlates with recent recommendations from the American Health Care Association. A number of long-term care facilities in North Dakota have already implemented similar measures this week.
"We strongly support these recommendations and want to reiterate that skilled nursing facilities, basic care facilities and assisted living facilities should consider dramatic action to limit individuals from entering the building and ensuring employees who are sick, stay home," State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte wrote in a letter to facilities on Thursday.
Mosque closure
Bismarck’s only mosque has canceled all prayers and gatherings until further notice
The Bismarck Muslim Community Center made the announcement Friday.
Mosques also shut down in Minot, Grand Forks and Fargo-Moorhead.
Bismarck Cancer Center
The Bismarck Cancer Center is restricting patients to one visitor accompanying them for treatment or a consultation.
Visitors must be 18 years or older. They will be screened for signs of respiratory illness and asked about recent travel.
Patient yoga and support groups at the center are called off until further notice.
The center operated by CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Health said it is following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Toilet paper shortage
Workers at the Bismarck Target stocked shelves with toilet paper around 7 a.m. Friday. About two hours later, an aisle was almost wiped clean.
Toilet paper and other products including hand sanitizer and disinfectant have been in short supply due to panic-buying prompted by people's fears of the coronavirus.
Target got a toilet paper shipment on Friday -- news that was public because it was mentioned in a Tribune story on Wednesday. The product disappeared from the shelves quickly.
Jamie Heil, 48, arrived at the nearly exhausted aisle, consisting of two long shelves, and was able to pick up a couple small packs of four-rolls. He earlier had gone to a Cash Wise and a CVS only to discover they were out of toilet paper.
"This is like the third store I've been at," Heil said. "I'm just out."
Nearby, the hand sanitizer section also was depleted.
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 52 people for the virus. Thirty-nine results came back negative, and 12 are pending.