North Dakota coronavirus news, March 17: Resources available for talking to children

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: conversation resources, oil patch hub and Mandan library.
Resources available for talking to children
The North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Division is offering resources to help parents and other adults talk to children about the coronavirus pandemic.
The information is through the division’s Parents Lead program. It's available online at: www.parentslead.org.
“News about the coronavirus is everywhere, and concern over this virus can result in families feeling anxious,” Division Director Pamela Sagness said. “We all play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate, and minimizes anxiety or fear.”
The new resources offer tips such as establishing a normal routine, having ongoing conversations, recognizing signs of stress and staying calm. Resources are available to support age-appropriate conversations with toddlers-to-preschool, elementary, middle school and high school students.
Morton Mandan Public Library closes
The Morton Mandan Public Library has closed until Sunday.
Fines will be waived during the shutdown. Passport services and census support will be available by appointment only.
Services that will continue to be available include: the doorstep library, curbside pickup, e-resources, modified bookmobile services and Wi-Fi from the parking lot.
Williston cancels public meetings
The North Dakota oil patch hub of Williston has canceled all public meetings until further notice.
“As the city of Williston, we are very concerned about the coronavirus, especially as it is multiplying rapidly across this country,” Mayor Howard Klug said Monday at a special meeting of the city commission. “As people know around here, we have people from all over this country that are constantly coming to the city of Williston for work. With that in mind, the city of Williston is going to take some steps.”
The move applies to city meetings and others such as Convention and Visitors Bureau and Economic Development board meetings, the Williston Herald reported.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 149 people for the virus, with 148 coming back negative. The state is no longer listing "pending" results, since health care providers no longer need to get health department permission to send tests to the state lab.