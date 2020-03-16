North Dakota coronavirus news, March 16: Prayer breakfast, spelling bee postponed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: prayer breakfast, spelling bee, parks facilities, Norsk Hostfest, circus and more.
Governor's Prayer Breakfast postponed
The North Dakota Governor's Prayer Breakfast set for Friday has been postponed.
Gov. Doug Burgum has requested events in North Dakota comply with a recommendation Sunday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that events and gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Prayer Breakfast will be rescheduled. Registrants will be notified when a new date is selected.
State Spelling Bee suspended
The State Spelling Bee scheduled for March 23 at the Ramkota in Bismarck is being suspended.
The North Dakota Association of County Superintendents said the decision is in line with the state High School Activities Association suspending all spring sports and activities.
Bismarck/Mandan parks facilities closed
All Bismarck and Mandan park district facilities are closed and their programs suspended.
In Bismarck, the shutdown is through Sunday; in Mandan, it's until further notice.
Norsk Hostfest suspends ticket sales
The Norsk Hostfest has suspended ticket sales.
The annual Scandinavian heritage festival is Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at the State Fairgrounds in Minot. Officials announced Sunday that ticket sales are suspended, with new on-sale dates to be announced later.
The Hostfest is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people for food, music and other entertainment.
Native American community meal canceled
The Native American Development Center in Bismarck has closed until further notice, though it is continuing to see clients by appointment.
The center also has canceled a traditional community meal on March 27 that would have included a workshop to encourage Native Americans to participate in the census.
"Originally, we would have hosted a tribal community feed as that is part of our culture, it’s a cultural gathering, a way of coming together that we look forward to doing," said Lorraine Davis, the center's founder and CEO. "However, plans have changed, and we’ll be announcing our census outreach service to the community before the end of this week."
Board of Higher Ed committee postponed
The State Board of Higher Education nominating committee postponed a scheduled Monday meeting.
The group was to choose three finalists for a seat on the board that has been vacated by new federal judge Dan Traynor, and forward the recommendations to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make the appointment. Fourteen people including four Bismarck residents have applied.
The meeting was not immediately rescheduled.
Legislative committee changes
The Legislature's Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee will meet as planned at 1 p.m. Wednesday, but in the state Capitol's Senate chamber to allow for the public to view via livestream. Committee members will be able to be present via telecommunications.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who chairs the committee, said its agenda will be shortened to address priority business items.
Bismarck State College extends spring break
Bismarck State College is extending its spring break this week through March 25 and will then deliver most courses remotely through April 5.
The campus remains open and daily operations continue. Students can find details in their campus email and at bismarckstate.edu/coronavirus.
Bismarck hospital restrictions revised
CHI St. Alexius Health has revised its visitor restrictions.
Visitation is limited to two people 18 or older per patient.
Visits to pediatric patients and patients in the neonatal intensive care unit are limited to parents or legal guardians.
Maternity center patients can have two adult visitors only. Surgical or procedure patients also are limited to two healthy adults.
Transitional Care Unit visitation is limited to immediate family of patients in end-of-life care.
Circus postponed
The El Zagal Shrine Circus in Bismarck has been postponed from the first week of April until the second week in May.
Tickets will be honored for the new dates, and ticket holders need do nothing to keep their current seats.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 124 people for the virus, with 123 coming back negative. The state is no longer listing "pending" results, since health care providers no longer need to get health department permission to send tests to the state lab.