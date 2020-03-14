North Dakota coronavirus news, March 14: More hospitals restrict visitors

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: hospitals, student conference, judge ceremony.
Bismarck hospital restricts visitors
CHI St. Alexius Health is restricting visitors at its Bismarck hospital until further notice.
Visitation is limited to one immediate family member, 14 or older, at a time. Some departments might have more stringent restrictions based on the patient population. All visitors will be screened upon arrival. New visiting hours also have been posted -- 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
"While we realize these temporary steps may cause inconvenience to family members and visitors, we appreciate your understanding and support as we make every effort to ensure the safety of our patients and employees," the hospital said in a statement.
Sanford Health earlier implemented similar restrictions at its hospital in Bismarck.
State Hospital restricts visitors
The North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown is not allowing visitors for the next 30 days.
Items for patients can be dropped off at the main entrance of the LaHaug building. Patients can continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, computers or other electronic devices.
Hospital officials plan to evaluate visitation policies again on April 11.
DECA Conference canceled
The 67th North Dakota DECA Conference in Bismarck that was to begin Sunday has been canceled.
About 500 students from across the state were to compete in their specialized career areas, including marketing, finance, hospitality, management, entrepreneurship and business.
More than 120 local business people were to serve as judges to evaluate students to qualify to represent North Dakota in national competition in April.
The conference was to run through Tuesday at the Ramkota Hotel. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford had been scheduled to speak at Tuesday's awards session.
Judge ceremony postponed
The investiture ceremony for new South Central District Judge Bobbi Weiler that was scheduled for March 19 has been postponed.
The ceremony will be rescheduled to a date and time to be determined, the state Supreme Court said in a statement.
Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Weiler, a Bismarck attorney, to the South Central District bench in February. She succeeds Judge Gail Hagerty, who is retiring effective Monday to focus on ministry. Weiler's chambers will be in Bismarck.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 69 people for the virus. Fifty-four results came back negative, and 14 are pending.