North Dakota coronavirus news, March 12: Democrats cancel state convention

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: impacts on politics, prisons, schools, tribes and a hospital.
State political conventions
North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party has canceled its state convention set for next week in Minot "due to concerns over the transmission of COVID-19 in North Dakota," the party said Thursday. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The party was set to endorse candidates for state and congressional offices at its convention.
"In the interests of the community health and the safety of our supporters and delegates, we believe it is in the best interest to cancel the convening of our state convention. We are working on alternate plans to ensure that we meet all legal deadlines for our statewide candidates, national delegates, and other required business," Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement.
Party leaders and staff were working to determine "next steps," the party said.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg said the GOP state convention set for March 27-29 in Bismarck is set to go on, but the party is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak daily with the help of its designated infectious control officer in coordination with best practices from North Dakota's Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The party's State Committee meets next week, at which time Republican leaders will decide whether to hold or delay the convention, Berg said.
The party has six incumbents seeking reelection and one contested race for treasurer.
"If we change course, I would want to make sure that whatever we do is agreeable to the candidates that are seeking the endorsement," Berg said.
North Dakota Libertarian Party Chairman Dalton Brown said his party plans to still hold its state convention set for Saturday afternoon in Bismarck.
U-Mary revamps remainder of semester
The University of Mary announced Thursday that the school remains open, but students and professors have the option of staying on campus to finish out the semester or handling classes remotely.
"Students who believe they would be safer somewhere other than our campus are free to make arrangements to that effect," Monsignor James Shea, president of the school, said in a letter to the campus.
Those students should consult with their professors about completing their courses online, he said.
Shea encouraged professors who feel at a greater risk to consult with the dean of their department about offering their classes online the rest of the semester. School staff should stay in touch with their supervisors, and those at a higher risk should consult with human resources to make a plan, he said.
The university will try to make other arrangements for classes and scheduled gatherings of more than 30 people.
The announcement comes after U-Mary shut down its Rome campus last week to the 25 students spending the semester there. Italy is one of the countries hardest-hit by the virus outbreak.
Shea said Thursday that the university also would cancel its Rome "Maymester," a monthlong study abroad program. The school also is canceling university-sponsored travel through the end of the semester and will handle sports teams' travel according to guidance from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and the NCAA.
U-Mary will make a decision about commencement activities by April 1, Shea said. The ceremony is set for April 25.
School districts
Both Bismarck and Mandan school districts are monitoring the virus situation, school officials said Thursday.
The districts said they are taking guidance from state and federal agencies. Neither has made a decision about changing the school-day structure, as various districts have done around the country in light of the virus.
Correctional facility restrictions
North Dakota’s Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has suspended visitation at all of the facilities it manages “to protect the health and wellness of staff and residents.”
The restriction applies to “volunteers or anyone wishing to visit any of the facilities,” the agency said in a statement. “Email, phone, and video visitation is still available.”
Major prison facilities that the department oversees include the North Dakota State Penitentiary and the Missouri River Correctional Center in Bismarck; the state Youth Correctional Center in Mandan; the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown; and theDakota Women's Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England. It also oversees the Bismarck Transition Center.
Sanford restricts visitors
Sanford Health, which has a hospital in Bismarck, announced Thursday that it will limit visitors to immediate family members and allow just one visitor per patient.
The restriction "is intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in Sanford Health clinics and medical centers and the communities we serve," the Sioux Falls-based health care provider said in a statement.
Family members that visit one of its facilities will be screened for respiratory illness symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Facilities also will limit entrances.
Sanford said that people who have symptoms of the virus should not show up in-person to their local clinic, but should call ahead to protect staff and other patients.
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 27 people for the virus. Twelve results came back negative, and 14 are pending.