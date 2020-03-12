North Dakota coronavirus news, March 12: Democrats cancel state convention

MHA Nation, Spirit Lake limit travel

The Three Affiliated Tribes announced Thursday that it will suspend travel for tribal employees indefinitely due to health risks associated with the virus. It’s among several North Dakota tribes that have announced various travel restrictions this week, including the Standing Rock Sioux and the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.

The Spirit Lake Tribe also is banning "all air travel and conference attendance from Spirit Lake Tribal entities, programs, and for any business activity with long distance attendance off reservation," according to a memo from Chairwoman Peggy Cavanaugh. Tribal leaders are asking tribal offices to keep their work spaces and public areas sanitized.

North Dakota virus numbers