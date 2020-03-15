North Dakota coronavirus news, March 15: COVID-19 Unified Command meets

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: State operations, NDSU nursing.
COVID-19 Unified Command
Gov. Doug Burgum on Saturday convened members of the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command, which he activated Friday as he declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Unified Command is led by State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte and the North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann. Members include Cabinet leaders, State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott.
Members on Saturday discussed actions taken to slow the spread of coronavirus and how to continue and expand upon the efforts of the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center, which has been in place since January.
The department over the past week hosted several virtual meetings with more than 3,500 total participants to provide updates, answer questions and recommend steps they can take to prepare. Those groups include health care, physicians, long-term care, business, faith-based organizations, K-12 education, university systems, corrections and rehabilitation, tribal partners, community leaders and others.
NDSU Nursing at Sanford
North Dakota State University Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck is following the same process as the main campus in Fargo.
Students who are leaving for spring break this week should plan not to return for an additional two weeks, according to Wendy Kopp, director and associate professor of practice.
Classes will not be held on site the weeks of March 23-27 and March 30-April 3. Faculty will determine how best to use technology to enable students to continue their coursework. Clinical experiences for Bismarck nursing students will continue at Sanford Health. Any off-site clinical training for prelicensure or advanced practice students will continue at the discretion of the provider organization.
About 220 nursing students are enrolled on site.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has one confirmed presumptive case of COVID-19, in a Ward County man in his 60s who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The health department has tested 100 people for the virus. Ninety-five results came back negative, and four are pending.