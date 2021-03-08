North Dakota coronavirus news, March 8: Nonprofit offers aid for Native artists

Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.

Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.

Emmons County Public Health is hosting its final by-appointment testing event at its Linton office on Monday, March 8, beginning at 11 a.m. In the future, people who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.

PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

North Dakota virus numbers

North Dakota has had 100,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,703 in Burleigh County and 4,948 in Morton County. There have been 98,392 recoveries and 1,449 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,883 people have been hospitalized; 22 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 406,470 people, and conducted 1,694,342 total tests.