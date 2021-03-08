North Dakota coronavirus news, March 8: Nonprofit offers aid for Native artists

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artists aid, public testing and more.
Native artists aid
The South Dakota-based Black Hills Community Loan Fund nonprofit is offering a free business development program for Native artists of any medium.
The Artist Business Development “Empowerment Package” is designed to provide entrepreneurship training for artists in the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming who have lost revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic causing cancellations of powwows, and arts and crafts fairs.
Funding is provided by the Opportunity Finance Network and Wells Fargo. For more information, go to https://www.blackhillscommunityloanfund.com/. To apply, go to https://form.jotform.com/210495257475058. The deadline is March 17.
Upcoming testing
Free public COVID-19 testing is available throughout the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health is hosting its final by-appointment testing event at its Linton office on Monday, March 8, beginning at 11 a.m. In the future, people who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 100,419 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,703 in Burleigh County and 4,948 in Morton County. There have been 98,392 recoveries and 1,449 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,883 people have been hospitalized; 22 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 406,470 people, and conducted 1,694,342 total tests.