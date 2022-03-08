North Dakota coronavirus news, March 8: Mobile Food Pantry making stops

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: free food, farm aid and more.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in several North Dakota communities this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops in the region are:

Wednesday

Napoleon, St. Philip Neri Catholic Church parking lot, 401 Broadway, 9:45-10:30 a.m.

Wishek, 107 Centennial St., 12-12:45 p.m.

Edgeley, Armory parking lot, 509 Second Ave., 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Oakes, alley behind Travel Inn, 401 Main Ave., 5-5:45 p.m.

Thursday

Parshall, North Country Oil, 4-5 p.m.

Four Bears Village, Johnny Bird Veteran's Memorial Building, 5 p.m.

Friday

White Shield, White Shield Fire Department, 5-6:30 p.m.

The Mobile Food Pantry in 2020 served more than 1 million meals at 89 sites.

Hog help

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the application period for a program to assist hog producers.

The aid is for farmers who sold hogs through a spot market sale from April 16, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2020, the period in which producers faced the greatest reduction in market prices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative and addresses gaps in previous assistance for hog producers.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency is accepting applications through April 15. The deadline originally was Feb. 25. For more information, go to https://www.farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/smhpp.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

In Bismarck, PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the strip mall at 1322 S. 22nd St. PCR tests also are administered Monday through Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Northland Health Centers, 914 S. 12th St., Suite 101.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

Both Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Custer Health in Mandan are offering vaccine to the general public.

To register with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, go to https://bit.ly/3djc1wt. For assistance, call 701-355-1540.

Morton County residents can go to https://www.custerhealth.com/covid-19-vaccine or call 701-328-0707 to register. Custer Health has a vaccination clinic at 1100 32nd Ave. SE in Units D and E, off Memorial Highway.

