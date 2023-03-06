The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: anniversary, pandemic grants, federal aid and more.

COVID-19 anniversary

Saturday marks the third anniversary of the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic in North Dakota.

A Ward County man in his 60s was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 11, 2020 -- the first confirmed case in the state. The first cases in the Bismarck area came six days later.

The first virus-related death in the state happened March 26, 2020, when Roger Lehne, 93, of Fargo, died. The first death in the Bismarck-Mandan area came four days later.

There have since been about 287,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, along with nearly 2,500 virus-related deaths. November 2020 was perhaps the worst month, with a record 11,656 active cases on Nov. 11, and a record 332 hospitalizations on Nov. 16.

Workforce grants

The application window has opened for the newly launched North Dakota Workforce Innovation Grant program.

The effort aims to help local initiatives that address workforce challenges in a post-pandemic economy, according to the state Commerce Department.

“We’re seeing locally led solutions impacting communities throughout the state, and we look forward to seeing how this grant makes a difference for the private sector,” Commerce Workforce Development Director Katie Ralston Howe said.

The application period ends March 24. Grants are a minimum of $25,000 and a maximum of $250,000. Successful applicants must provide a dollar-for-dollar match.

For more information go to http://bit.ly/3KJW0l7.

Pandemic grants

The state Commerce Department is awarding nearly $6.1 million in Community Development Block Grants to five North Dakota communities, funded with federal CARES Act coronavirus aid.

The program was created to provide financial assistance to help prepare for and respond to the coronavirus pandemic in fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

Fargo is getting $2 million for a building for the Great Plains Food Bank, Ellendale $1.6 million for a new ambulance facility, Mott $1.2 million for a health clinic renovation, Cavalier $1 million for hospital upgrades, and Harvey $276,000 for a community center remodel. The money is pending the submission of a final application.

For more information go to www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services.

Federal aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved another $1.1 million in public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

The money was given to the state Department of Health and Human Services to buy 219,800 COVID-19 rapid tests that were distributed statewide. The funding covers costs incurred from Dec. 11, 2021, through July 1, 2022.

FEMA has now provided North Dakota with more than $152 million in public assistance funding for the state's pandemic response. More information is at bit.ly/3mchNYF.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.