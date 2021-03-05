North Dakota coronavirus news, March 5: Students, families asked to take survey

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school survey, public testing and more.

School survey

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is urging North Dakota public school students and families to take part in an online survey to describe their K-12 learning experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey that Baesler says takes no more than 15 minutes to complete asks about whether students had reliable internet service and whether their school provided a tablet or similar connection device. It inquires about whether school staff kept in touch with students, whether “more challenging lessons were available, if needed,” and whether class grading and assessment was “clear and consistent.”

The survey is a collaborative project between the Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota University System.

“We need to hear the voices of our students and families about the conditions they experienced during the current school year,” Baesler said. “This information is important as we try to pinpoint successes in North Dakota public education, and how and where we need to improve.”