North Dakota coronavirus news, March 5: Students, families asked to take survey

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: school survey, public testing and more.
School survey
State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is urging North Dakota public school students and families to take part in an online survey to describe their K-12 learning experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.
The survey that Baesler says takes no more than 15 minutes to complete asks about whether students had reliable internet service and whether their school provided a tablet or similar connection device. It inquires about whether school staff kept in touch with students, whether “more challenging lessons were available, if needed,” and whether class grading and assessment was “clear and consistent.”
The survey is a collaborative project between the Department of Public Instruction and the North Dakota University System.
“We need to hear the voices of our students and families about the conditions they experienced during the current school year,” Baesler said. “This information is important as we try to pinpoint successes in North Dakota public education, and how and where we need to improve.”
The survey is at https://ndus.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6eOac5C48o3AMpE. The deadline is Sunday, March 14.
Upcoming testing
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 100,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 14,690 in Burleigh County and 4,949 in Morton County. There have been 98,164 recoveries and 1,448 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,875 people have been hospitalized; 22 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 406,188 people, and conducted 1,687,685 total tests.